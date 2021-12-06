Spread across the top of the front page was the headline “WAR EXTRA!”
Underneath: “THE CHICAGO SUN”
Under that: “U.S –JAP WAR!”
At full broadsheet, 17 by 22 inches, the type immediately takes the reader back to a time when there were thousands more questions than answers, when the American populace was only beginning to absorb the enormity of what had just happened and the sacrifice and pain yet to come, and when Western Union telegraph operators were only beginning to key in the first of more than 400,000 “We regret to inform you” telegrams from the War Department that would be sent before the horror at last came to an end.
While newspaper front pages from that “Day of Infamy” are still easily acquired, what made this piece a must-have for me was the wall on which it hung and the home from whence it came.
A little more than two weeks ago, I found myself at an estate sale. For a collector of all things Americana my wallet can muster, it was nirvana.
As I brought my first find back to the cashier, a model of the Titanic stopped me in my tracks. I turned and asked, “Pardon me, but whose house is this?” to which she replied, “Shirley.”
“Allen Shirley?” I asked.
“Yes,” came her reply.
And I took a full gut punch right there. I wasn’t aware that he’d passed, and though I never had a chance to meet him, I had admired him from afar reading the numerous articles on his passion for history and dedication to preserving it.
Suddenly, my mission went from a few pieces to a this is a once-in-a-lifetime, you-will-never-pass-this-way-again moment. Money that I’d been saving for other things suddenly became available.
One of the pieces I acquired was on Pearl Harbor, the USS Arizona and three “men” on duty that day. “Men” is in quotes because on the day of the attack not one was over the age of 21.
On this 80th anniversary of that day, when a perfect Sunday morning turned into an infernal from hell in minutes, I share with you the three men and some words from that piece.
“On Dec. 7, 1941, a 19-year old Joseph Lockard was one of two soldiers manning the brand-new radar station at a hilltop at Opana Point on the northern tip of Oahu ... (On the screen, something was) popping up that sent the shimmering light all the way to the top of the glass. It was the first wave of what turned out to be 360 Japanese aircraft, and the beginning of an attack on Pearl Harbor that would bring America into World War II.”
Unfortunately, Lockard’s chain of command dismissed it as a flight of B-17s due in from San Francisco and the Japanese achieved total surprise.
Lockard served until the end of the war and made a civilian career as an inventor and development engineer. He had more than 35 patents to his name and died Nov. 2, 2012, in his Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, home.
“Earl Riner ... was a 20-year-old survivor of the attack on the USS Arizona on Dec. 7, 1941. His uniform was burned off his body and he spent several months in the hospital recovering from his burns.”
After working as civilian employees at Perrin Air Force Base, Earl and his wife, Frances, retired young and built one of the first homes in Paradise Cove on Grand Lake, Oklahoma. On March 9, 2012, he left us to join his beloved Frances.
“Lauren Bruner was a Petty Officer 3rd Class who was a fire control man who received burns over 70% of his body in the huge fireball that engulfed the fire control crow’s nest where he and five other men were trapped.”
According to the USS Arizona Memorial Foundation, Bruner passed away in La Mirada, California, on Sept. 10, 2019. At a sunset ceremony on Dec. 7 that year, he became the 44th and final survivor to have his ashes interred with his crewmates of 78 years past.
Only two members of the Arizona crew remain with us — retired Lt. Commander Lou Conter and Petty Officer 1st Class Ken Potts. They celebrated their 100th birthdays this year.
When they pass, we will lose the last personal connection to the Arizona, and to that time when a nation sucker-punched and capped at her knees came back with a grit and determination that not only avenged the treachery of Dec. 7 but saved the world as well.
The monuments and museums are all well and good, but it’s the thousands of Americans like Allen Shirley who truly keep their memories alive and their service never forgotten.
Thank you, Mr. Shirley, that I now have a chance to further what you started.
