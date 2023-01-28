March 25, 2021: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law the Election integrity Act of 2021.
Also on March 25, 2021, The New York Times publishes an article by Nick Corasanti headlined: “Georgia G.O.P. Passes Major Law to Limit Voting Amid Nationwide Push.” It opens with “Georgia Republicans on Thursday passed a sweeping law to restrict voting access in the state, introducing more rigid voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limiting drop boxes and expanding the Legislature’s power over elections.”
Evidently, the editor in charge of ensuring that news articles remain free of drama and adjectives intended to sway the reader wasn’t available that day.
To be fair, Corasanti was not alone in his hyperbole. The national narrative had already been set and he was just reporting as required.
Earlier that day President Joe Biden, in a language known only to him, declared that the law “makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle” and followed a day later with statements that “this is Jim Crow in the 21st century,” it’s “an atrocity,” and that it was “a blatant attack on the Constitution and good conscience.”
In one of the strongest examples yet of the power of a false narrative driving policy, a week later, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. announced that Major League Baseball was “relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.” It was a cowardly decision that cost minority business owners and workers untold economic damage.
As the outcry against MLB’s decision grew, USA Today threw ethics to the wind and let former Democrat gubernatorial candidate and activist Stacey Abrams “update” her March 31 op/ed, where she had said she couldn’t argue if people chose to boycott Georgia.
For over two weeks, Abrams’ softer, gentler column remained on the USA Today website without a clue to the reader that it had been changed. Not until caught and rightly scorned, did the paper add an editor’s note acknowledging her changes and adding a link to the original piece.
Yet for all the demagoguery and apocalyptic narrative, what was the end result?
Georgia’s 2022 elections broke records across multiple categories. Democracy did not die. Jim Crow 2.0, 3.0, Eagle, or whatever the left is calling him today, was nowhere to be found.
Votes were cast securely and results were tabulated on time.
In a Dec. 7, 2022, web post on the election results, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger closes by quoting himself: “Georgia’s election system has been challenged and scrutinized and criticized and passed every test. I’ll put it up against any other State in the Union as measured by voter convenience, accessibility, security and accuracy, and believe Georgia can be a model for the nation for election reform going forward.”
Yet in spite of those results, the national media is still fully invested in its “Jim Crow 2.0 — voter suppression” narrative, so much so that very real news regarding said narrative is being fantastically underreported. And by “underreported,” I mean that, other than by the National Review and the New York Post, not at all.
For all the screaming by the activists, pundits and, yes, even the president of the United States, the one voice that the national media never reported on was that of the actual Black voter in Georgia — the voter they all claimed to be fighting for.
Well that voice has now spoken.
On Jan. 17, the Survey Research Center of the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia released the results of its 2022 Georgia post-election survey.
The questions are in quotations followed by the results for voters identifying as Black.
“Wait time (In-Person Voters)”: 96% less than 30 minutes, 3.4 up to an hour and only .6 percent longer than one hour.
“Self-Reported Problem with Voting”: 99.5% No.
“Did you feel safe while waiting to cast your ballot at your polling place?” 99.4% Yes.
“At a personal level, how would your rate your overall experience voting in this election?” Excellent 72.6%, Good 23.6%, Fair 3.3%, Poor 0, Don’t know .5.
Yes, you read that right. 96.2% of Black voters surveyed reported an excellent to good voting experience with zero responding poor.
When asked of those who voted in the 2020 election whether they found it easier, harder or no different to vote in 2022, 72.5% experienced “no difference” with 19.1% finding it actually “easier.”
That’s a total of 91.6% of Black voters finding it “easier” or “no different” to cast their vote in 2022 versus 2020.
So much for voter suppression.
But don’t expect any national media mea culpas. 2024 is just around the corner and our “guardians of democracy” have shown no desire to return to those boring old Edward R. Murrow days of objective, factual reporting.
