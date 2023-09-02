In her Aug. 24 column, “Adults on the GOP stage,” analyzing the previous night’s Republican Party primary debate, The Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley Strassel penned the best summary I’ve seen so far.
First, that the debate showcased “several capable, qualified and at times inspiring contenders for the Oval Office. Second, that by choosing to “duck the debate,” Donald Trump “was largely reduced to an afterthought.” Third, Trump’s duck gave the eight on stage the opportunity to spar “over their own differences — on domestic policy, global involvement, priorities and qualification.”
But it was her fourth point that set the hook: “The biggest dividing line was the gulf between contenders when it came to leadership and seriousness. On one side were the grown-ups. On the other, the poll-chasers.”
Five hundred and some words later, she closes by noting the overriding issue for the GOP hopefuls: “Mr. Trump’s rivals have all learned an important lesson from him: The GOP primary electorate wants a fighter. They each face a harder task of figuring out precisely what they intend to fight for. Wednesday highlighted the split between those who already know their minds and those still spending too much time with pollsters and consultants.”
Count me in as one of those GOP primary voters who wants a fighter. The question is: “What kind of fighter”?
Considering the Trump policies that had gas and food prices low, inflation in check and Kennedy’s “a rising tide lifts all boats” philosophy finally getting a real chance to prove itself, support for him is completely understandable. Add in the mess President Joe Biden has created in just two-and-a-half years, and its a natural reaction.
Far too many Americans today are finding themselves having to dip into savings, take cash out of retirement accounts or put monthly bills on the credit card just to survive.
The policies of the Biden administration have taken this nation from a Sept. 22, 2019, Axios headline, “Americans are saving at an unusually high level after Trump’s tax cuts,” to the same publication posting an Aug. 8, 2023, “U.S. consumer credit card debt surpasses $1 trillion for first time.”
Biden likes to refer to his presidency as “historic.” Someone on his staff might want to tell him that history has a dark side too. (Note to Biden: If you seriously think you can get reelected, you’re going to need to spend a lot less time at your beach house and a lot more time in the people’s house.)
Speaking of the dark side — the furor with which the U.S. Justice Department and local district attorneys are going after former President Trump is as dark as it gets.
On the left side of the aisle, champagne and celebration as they dream of their “American Hitler” spending the rest of his natural life behind bars. On the right side of the aisle, a two-tiered justice system that sides favorably if your name is Clinton or Biden but pursues with fury anything associated with Trump.
The truth? The adage “only time will tell” comes to mind. Unfortunately, time is something this nation doesn’t have.
While I firmly believe that politics and more than a bit of malfeasance is at play with the charges against Trump, his hands aren’t completely clean either.
Which brings me back to Strassel’s question of what do GOP primary voters intend to fight for?
Will it be fighting for one man, Trump? Or will it be the broader, more important issue of the nation itself?
Trump won in 2016 by bringing in working-class Americans that the Democrats had abandoned and playing against Hillary Clinton’s unfavorables.
He lost 2020 by alienating suburban women and independents who had given him a shot four years earlier.
And after following American politics for over half a century now, I relay with all sincerity that there is no reason to believe 2024 will be better than 2020. Most likely it will be worse.
The latest New York Times/Siena poll has Trump’s support among women at a staggering 61% to 34% net unfavorable.
The Real Clear Politics average of general election 2024 polls has Biden and Trump statistically tied in the low 40s preference range. Given Biden’s policy disasters, Trump should be leading by double digits.
If this nation is to be saved from another four years of open borders, coddling China and Iran, and Democrat control over the administrative regulatory complex, GOP primary voters must differentiate between personal support for Trump and the vastly different general electorate we will face in 2024.
And for the Trump supporters who are mad as hell at me right now? I understand your anger. But that anger won’t win us the White House, and without that, nothing else matters.
