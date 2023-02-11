Last Sunday, The New York Post posted an op/ed written by conservative author and former senior economic advisor to the Trump administration Stephen Moore titled, “Six Lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union.”
1. Biden has reduced the budget deficit by $1.4 trillion.
2. Biden inherited an economy in free fall.
3. Inflation was high when Biden entered office.
4. Biden has brought down gas prices.
5. Biden is doing all he can to secure the border.
6. Biden is increasing domestic oil and gas production
So how did Moore’s crystal ball do?
Instead of $1.4 trillion, Biden claimed $1.7 trillion, but either one doesn’t matter. Fact checkers of note are rightly calling out the claim as being greatly out of context due to emergency COVID-19 spending expiring no matter who the president was.
While the president chose “economy was reeling,” he still attempted to paint the picture that he inherited gloom and doom, a picture that, again, the facts dispute. As Moore notes, by the second half of 2020 the economy was already in a historic recovery and the table was set for “an even stronger recovery.”
Items three and four are mixed. Biden didn’t specifically claim “inflation was high,” but he did pass the buck to a “pandemic that disrupted supply chains and Putin’s war,” completely ignoring the effect his spending had on an economy that was already heating up.
The president did indeed claim he reduced gas prices $1.50 a gallon “since their peak” and tossed in a bonus “food inflation is coming down.” Never mind that gas prices are still a buck a gallon higher under him and ignore that inflation is still over four times higher than when he took office.
Moore’s crystal ball was clear on Biden and the border. He tossed out a few figures and then put the blame on Congress not passing “comprehensive immigration reform.” On his dismantling of the Trump border policies that were starting to work? Not a word.
Although Biden did not claim increasing domestic oil and gas production he did repeat his attack on “big oil” for record profits and not investing enough, hypocritically stating, “Corporations ought to do the right thing,” while it’s his own war on domestic fossil fuels causing the pain in the first place.
There are plenty of other “half-truths” or “needs context” issues with the 2023 State of the Union speech but they are too numerous for one column.
Just Google “fact check Biden SOTU.” They’re all there.
Including the biggest one of all. That being when the president tried to get away with “some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset. I’m not saying it’s the majority.” That “some” is one person, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who put forth a draft of 128 proposals in 2022.
The Washington Post points out Biden’s “not majority” wording as, “That’s putting it mildly. Not even the person who wrote the plan that Biden referenced says he supports a ‘sunset’ of the old-age programs.”
Biden had repeated the lie in other venues already, but when he tried to pass it off at the State of the Union, Republicans pushed back.
And on that matter I agree. If any president is going to put such an egregious lie into the historical record, the party being lied about has every right to push back in the moment.
But it didn’t end there. Led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, R-N.Y., wannabe Marjorie Taylor Greene — aka MTG — R-Ga., the heckles continued.
As much as I can’t stand the lies that Biden gets away with, I was equally disgusted with the behavior of “Greene’s Goonies.”
And, as it turns out, I am not alone.
As Lee Carter, president of communications consulting firm Maslansky and Partners noted on Fox and Friends on Wednesday morning: “The way the Republicans behaved really did turn off a lot of independent voters.” Carter continued: “What people were saying over and over again, was there should be some amount of decorum. You can fight back you can slap back; there’s a lot of other times and places to do it, there’s other ways to do it. They just didn’t like the sort of Colosseum feel that was happening last night”
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tried to motion restraint, but at this point he has no more control over Greene’s Goonies than Nancy Pelosi did over AOC and her squad.
Without independent voters, the Republicans don’t stand a snowball’s chance of retaking the White House in 2024. MTG and her bunch have a choice to make: Continue being the AOC’s of the right or grow up and govern.
I seriously doubt they have the maturity to do it. But hey, stranger things have happened. Biden did manage to get elected.
