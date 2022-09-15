In two previous columns, I discussed “what has happened to us” and “how we got here” regarding our current state of political polarization and societal dysfunction.
Today, a few thoughts on regaining some semblance of sanity.
But first a few questions.
Do you agree with Vice President Kamala Harris and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that our southern border is secure?
Was it appropriate for President Joe Biden to have two U.S. Marines standing behind him during his recent primetime political speech in front of Independence Hall?
Are you in favor of ending the U.S. Senate filibuster and adding additional justices to the Supreme Court?
Do you still believe, despite evidence to the contrary, that Biden had no choice but to withdraw from Afghanistan as he did because of a deal signed by his predecessor?
Do you agree with Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was nothing short of outright theft of a presidency?
Would a Trump run for the presidency in 2024 be in the best interest of the nation?
Do you believe Trump’s claim that he had a “standing order of declassification” for any documents leaving the White House over multiple former top Trump administration officials publicly declaring that no such order existed?
If you answered yes to any of the questions above, welcome to the fringe — the fringe being those opposite places on our political spectrum that are the least likely to contain fact and the most likely to misinform.
It’s an understatement to say there’s no easy fix to our current divide.
It has taken over half a century to get us here, it certainly won’t get fixed in one election cycle.
The first thing to understand is that the two fringes have different political genetics.
The left has been being cultivating its progressive ideology in our schools and government for decades. At its core is the belief that America has been a flawed nation from the beginning and the only way to fix it is to first destroy it from within.
On the right is the current “big lie,” and Trump as the new Obi-Wan Kenobi phenomenon (“Help me Obi-Wan, You’re my only hope.” “Star Wars,” 1977), which I see as more of a reaction to the left’s overreach than any organic philosophy to change the country.
No, America is not perfect, and, yes, she has her flaws, but there is still no better nation, no better place upon this Earth in which to live.
What gets lost in all the national fearmongering is the opportunity for the more apolitical general populace to digest the fact that two things can both be true at the same time, and that no matter which party a person aligns with, it’s OK to not toe the party line on every issue.
Jan. 6 was horrible, but it was also not the existential threat the Democrats and their media allies are spreading in their talking points. Neither the horn-helmeted Viking dude with painted face or the hairbrained schemes being cooked up by Trump and Co. were ever — I repeat ever — going to bring down the republic.
Climate change is real, but Soviet-style central planning mandates are not the most effective way to address it.
Immigration is critical to the nation, but letting millions of unvetted and unvaccinated people from countries all over the world in is as far from Ellis Island as it gets.
It can be true that the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI overstepped in the raid on Mar-a-Lago and it can also be true that Trump was grossly incompetent in his treatment of government documents.
You get the idea. There are always two sides, not always equal in weight, but two sides nonetheless. And unless both sides get heard and debated, our mistrust of each other and the division derived from it will only get worse.
What can we do individually?
Trust no one, verify everything. Especially on social media.
Don’t rely on only one or two sources ideologically aligned with your politics as the sole source for your news and information.
Educate yourself on the difference between “equity” and “equality” and the danger of pursuing the former over the latter.
Always, always, look for the context behind the claims. I’ve learned over the years that the more blatant the claim, the higher the odds that it has a less than factual relationship with the truth.
(Biden’s claim that he’ reduced the federal deficit by over $1.5 trillion this year is a good place to start.)
And most importantly, keep the faith in the wisdom of those men who so many years ago dared to go up against the mightiest military in the world so that we have this great nation today.
