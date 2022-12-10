Eighty-one years ago today, smoke still rose into the sky and the acrid smell of fuel oil and death filled the air.
What just three days earlier was the USS Arizona, with a complement of over 1,500 sailors and Marines, was now a smoldering tomb to over 1,100 dead.
Seventy-eight years ago today, members of E Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, were on leave in Paris, France. You know them as Easy Company, the “Band of Brothers” made famous by Stephen E. Ambrose’s book and the Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks miniseries.
Veterans of D-Day and replacements alike were writing to home of the Nazis on their heels and a quiet winter.
Six days later, German armor crashed through the Ardennes Forest and far too many mothers and wives back in the states who had been planning on letters from sons and husbands would soon be getting “The War Department regrets to inform you ...” telegrams instead.
With limited supplies and winter gear basically nonexistent, Easy Company said goodbye to Paris and arrived in Bastogne, Belgium. By the time it was over, the “Battle of the Bulge” would go down as the U.S. Army’s largest and bloodiest battle of the war.
From it’s backstabbing beginning to the final finish in Tokyo Bay, the U.S. military performance was beyond exemplary during World War II.
But not all was good in the ranks of that time. A segregated military treated Black service members as second-class fighters and every member of Japanese descent faced suspicion and hate.
Overshadowed by the totality of the war was the daily struggle of those minorities in our ranks not just in battle but in the barracks as they endured untold hardship fighting for their right to just get in the fight.
You know of the Tuskegee Airmen, but do you know of the 761 Tank Battalion, the drivers of the Red Ball Express who kept Patton’s Third Army supplied and fed? The dirty secret from that time is that it was only the mounting casualty count of white soldiers that finally forced the U.S. Army to expand the role of Black soldiers into full-blown combat roles.
You know of the disgrace that was the Japanese-American internment camps following the attack on Pearl Harbor. But do you know that over 30,000 served in some form in the U.S. military during the war? Or that the 442nd Infantry Regiment, composed almost entirely of second-generation Japanese-Americans, to this day still stands (based upon its size and length of service) as the most decorated unit in the history of the United States military? All told, the unit’s roughly 18,000 number garnered, seven Presidential Unit Citations, over 4,000 Purple Hearts, 4,000 Bronze Stars, 560 Silver Stars, and 21 Medals of Honor.
Society back then was as unfair as it could be. Yet, still they fought because down deep they knew that without victory abroad there would be no victory at home, and that if they and their families were to have a better future back home, the forces amassed against freedom must be defeated.
I could say that I grew up in the shadow of that “greatest generation” but perhaps the more operative phrase is I grew up under their protection. First enduring the Great Depression at home and then facing the horror of war abroad, they have for my entire life been my “safe space,” the place I always return to when I need a reminder of what’s truly important.
If I’m getting a little too cocky, I remember their humility.
If I’m feeling a little too sorry for myself, I remember their sacrifice and the absolute hell they went through that I live a life of peace.
For me, every hardship I’ve ever encountered is a cakewalk compared with that generation.
We’ve come a long way from those dark days of freedom on the line and the shame of a segregated military. Yet so many voices today keep telling me how bad America is — a constant drone of “systematic this” and “systematic that” poisoning young minds with doubt and division.
The continual focus on the wrongs of the past without recognizing the progress of the present may be a profitable enterprise for some, but it’s a death knell for the future of this republic. Sure, we still have problems. Always have, always will. But that’s no reason to tear it all down.
We owe it to the memory of those who gave all, and we owe it to our grandchildren and great-grandchildren that they have the peace and prosperity in their future that their great-great-grandfathers secured for us.
Compared with what those millions sacrificed those decades long past, it’s the least we can do.
