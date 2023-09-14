Move over Tournament of Roses and Macy’s. There’s a new parade forming and its on track to outpace you both. I call it the hypocrisy parade, and while the list of floats is too long for one column, these past couple of weeks have provided some representative entries.
On Wednesday, Sept. 6, a mother living in Minneapolis, Minnesota, posted to Facebook:
“Yesterday my children and I were violently carjacked in the driveway of our home in Minneapolis. Four very young men, all carrying guns, beat me violently down to the ground in front of our kids. ... All in broad daylight. ... I have a broken leg, deep lacerations on my head, bruising and cuts all over my body. And I have rage. ... These men knew what they were doing. I have NO DOUBT they have done this before. Yet they are still on OUR STREETS. Killing mothers. Giving babies psychological trauma that a lifetime of therapy cannot erase. With no hesitation and no remorse. ... I’m now part of the statistics. ... We need to get illegal guns off of our streets, catch these young people who are running wild creating chaos across our city and HOLD THEM IN CUSTODY AND PROSECUTE THEM. PERIOD.”
Her name is Shivanthi Sathanandan and she is the second vice chair of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.
Her entry in the hypocrisy parade comes from a June 5, 2020, (that now infamous “summer of love”) post proudly telling her followers: “We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. Say it with me. DISMANTLE The Minneapolis Police Department. ... It’s time to build a new infrastructure that works for ALL communities. If you are still disagreeing with that BASIC FACT, I’m not sure what to say to you. I’m proud of the radical leadership and organizing of Jeremiah Bey Ellison and Phillipe Cunningham.”
Yep, just another politician shocked when all her jingle laden rhetoric brings reality to her driveway.
Our second entry comes from the New York Post editorial board, which, on Sept. 8, wrote about Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis-Gates being outed for sending her son to private Catholic school De LaSalle Institute:
“Good for her as a mom, choosing what’s best for her boy. But this makes her rhetoric calling school choice ‘actually the choice of racists’ and private schools ‘segregation academies’ utterly damning.
“She even helped kill an Illinois program providing grants to underprivileged children for private-school tuition; when it ends in January 2025, some 9,000 kids will lose out on what she provides for her own son.”
If that doesn’t typify the hypocrisy of the large city, Democratic Party-controlled teachers’ unions, what does?
Chicago public schools are spending over $29,000 per student for the 2023 school year and yet reading and math scores continue in a death spiral. With three strikes and walkouts since 2019 it’s beyond obvious that the union cares more for itself and the Dem party that it supports than the students they keep trapped in their failed system.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams entered the parade via an Upper West Side town hall on the evening of the same day that Sathanandan had posted her “welcome to reality” experience.
After whining about getting no help from the White House on the current migrant crisis, he warned that, “I don’t see an ending to this.” “This issue will destroy New York City.”
But he jumped to the front of the parade when he blatantly lied about his record, “Go item for item on what Eric Adams ran for as a candidate and look at what we accomplished in 20 months: We turned this city around in 20 months, and then what happened?”
He then claimed the current crisis, “Started with a madman down in Texas who decided he wanted to bus people up to New York City.” (Adams’ “madman” is Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.)
To date, Texas has bused around 13,000 migrants to the Big Apple. That leaves 97,000 coming on their own. All the while Texas has been dealing with millions of illegal crossings since President Joe Biden opened our southern border to any and all.
For years Adams and other Dem politicians have bragged about being “sanctuary” cities. Yet now that they actually have to pay for and provide that sanctuary they’ve hit the brick wall of their own hypocrisy.
While inflation and the economy take the top spot on voters’ minds today, public safety, education and illegal immigration follow closely behind.
This column may only have three entries, but make no mistake, the parade they represent is winding through towns and cities across the country. It’s a parade not wanted, but until Dem politicos accept responsibility for the reality their policies have created, it’s not only staying, it’s going to get longer.
