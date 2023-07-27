In my inbox Monday was one of those messages that keeps this column going.
“Really enjoyed your article about Luke Combs and ‘Fast Car’ (Globe, July 22). The song takes me back to when Tracy Chapman sang it. My sister and I would drive to the Lake of the Ozarks and sing it out loud. We loved it and whenever I hear it, it takes me back to times with my sister. Hearing Luke sing it and not changing the words. ... ‘So I worked in the market as a checkout girl’ ... was so cool. I thought it was such a tribute to Tracy. Knowing she felt the same warmed my heart. I am a white, 67-year-old gal and I agree with you about celebrating the best in life instead of dividing us all.
“Thanks, Luke, for bringing Tracy & a fond memory to life. Cheers,”
“Celebrating the best in life instead of dividing us all” — something we should all be able to agree on.
I wish I could make every column a Tracy Chapman-Luke Combs celebration but the reality is that in today’s national media landscape, wishes are for birthday candles and Thanksgiving Day wishbones. If I were to deny that reality I’d be just another one of the stenographers dutifully pounding out the latest narrative of the day.
As I contemplated her point, my mind kept moving to one question: Just what has happened to us as a society that the celebrating gets a daily pounding by the division?
Plenty, that’s what.
Fringe politicians on the left and the right, schools and universities more political centers than institutions of learning, Jan. 6 placed on par with Pearl Harbor and 9/11, climate zealots demanding draconian measures against America and the West while Communist China remains untouched — and on and on it goes.
Making it worse is the fact that it all gets filtered through an industry that is so stuck into the left bank of the political river even a Noah flood couldn’t jar it loose.
Every morning the American media, via the national papers (The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, etc.), cable news channels and the broadcast networks, sets the narrative of the day via the stories that get covered — and far too often not covered.
The industry controls what hundreds of millions of Americans see, read and hear, and in so doing — in this columnist’s opinion — makes it the single most divisive force in the nation today. It and it alone has the power to set the national mood, and the mood it presently promotes is hate and division.
And as long as that ideological monopoly holds, those of us who just want to be able to speak our minds, choose which car we drive, what dishwasher we want, and be left alone to live our lives without a government nanny nagging us 24/7/365 don’t have a chance.
Every television producer, print publisher and radio programmer should be asking one simple question on every story: Does this advance the facts or does it promote a narrative?
Do you follow The Washington Post’s narrative lead that Jason Aldean’s “Try that in a small town” official YouTube version of his music video was “quietly edited” to remove Black Lives Matter violence implying a racist intent by Aldean while you bury 12 paragraphs in the fact that the video was actually edited due to copyright issues?
Do you follow www.cbsnews.com and promote the “controversy” by highlighting that the Maury County Courthouse that Aldean sings in front of was the site of a 1927 lynching and 1946 race riot while at the same time in the almost 700-word article completely ignore that the site has also been used as a backdrop in both a Mario Lopez Lifetime movie and a Disney’s “Hannah Montana: The Movie.”?
When Vice President Kamala Harris jetted down to Florida to attack new education standards, did you just repeat her narrative that the section on African American history was “false and it is propaganda?’
Or did you also report that the College Board’s AP African American Studies curriculum contains almost identical language? “In addition to agricultural work, enslaved people learned specialized trades and worked as painters, carpenters, tailors, musicians, and healers in the North and South. Once free, African Americans used these skills to provide for themselves and others.”
Of course you didn’t.
If this nation is to have a chance at climbing out of the chasm of chaos where it currently resides, the few independent outlets still left in this country must push back. If they don’t, it’s only a matter of time before they, too, become part of the narrative.
And if that is allowed to happen there will be no “best in life” left to celebrate.
