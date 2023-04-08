Jan. 6 is nothing compared to April 4.
For over two years, I’ve endured the hand-wringing, pearl-clutching, “the sky is falling” narrative regarding the Jan. 6th Capitol riot — that a crowd of misguided misfits somehow came within inches that day of overthrowing the government of the United States.
I’ve watched Democratic politicians compare it to Pearl Harbor and 9/11. I’ve read column after pathetic column of how democracy itself was on the verge of extinction. I’ve heard talking head after talking head spout how on that day America almost fell.
And with each and every claim, I found myself both angry and sad — angry that such gaslighting was being treated as real news, and sad that so many of my fellow Americans could be so ignorant of historical context and so gullible of political manipulation that they would fall for such hogwash.
Make no mistake — Jan. 6 was a dark day in the history of this nation. Those who breached the Capitol building were beyond wrong and their punishment is being adjudicated.
But the fact remains that before the sun rose on Jan. 7, Congress had reconvened, the peaceful transfer of power was completed and, the man in the Viking hat aside, the republic was fine.
Yet, to this day irresponsible politicians and complicit national media outlets are still chasing clicks and ratings while ignoring the damage their hyperbole leaves in its wake.
Enter April 4, 2023, when Donald J. Trump, 45th president of these United States and announced candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination, was indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on a list of charges written in fairy dust and supported by a foundation of quicksand.
You may think that I’m about to go on a defense of Trump. You would be wrong.
Trump made his bed years ago. He’s spent decades skirting the law, playing loose with the rules, craving the spotlight when it helped him, attacking it when it didn’t. And through it all, doing so with the personal morals of a guttersnipe. He’s quite capable of defending himself.
Readers of this column know my position. Yes, I voted for him twice — not for the person but for the policies. I don’t need to list again the difference in prices, wages, interest rates and national debt under Trump vs. just the first two years under President Joe Biden. Those facts speak for themselves.
Greg Jarrett on Sean Hannity Wednesday night put it best: “Robert H. Jackson, great Supreme Court Justice, former attorney general, chief prosecutor at Nuremberg, said something very important. He said ‘The greatest danger to justice is an unscrupulous prosecutor who targets a person and then scours the law books to find an offense he can pin on that person.’ ”
That’s what Bragg has done. April 4 is worse than Jan. 6 not because of Trump, but for the damage Bragg has done to an already tarnished judicial system. He is the epitome of that “unscrupulous prosecutor” that Jackson warned us about.
Bragg’s insistence on fulfilling his campaign promise to vigorously pursue Trump and hold him accountable has made him a hero in the far left corner of the party politics, but the cost for this ego trip is the American judicial system dragged down to Third World dictator status — a world where pursuing political opponents with spurious charges is a daily routine and a world where the rule of law means only what the party in power says it means.
The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, knows a bit about Third World behavior and took to twitter to put Bragg’s action in context:
“Think what you want about former President Trump and the reasons he’s being indicted. But just imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate. The United States ability to use ‘democracy’ as foreign policy is gone.”
Gone indeed.
The day does have a spot of ironic humor, though.
On the same day Bragg was playing politics, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ordered adult film actress Stormy Daniels to pay $122,000 in legal fees that Trump incurred during her failed 2018 defamation lawsuit. And that’s on top of an already $300,000 award granted last year.
So to recap. She gets paid $130,000 to keep quiet. Trump wins, she gets greedy, files spurious defamation suit that gets tossed and winds up owing over $400,000 in legal fees back to the man who paid her in the first place.
Daniels lawyer for that case? None other than the infamous Michael Avenatti, who is now serving a 14-year sentence as a guest of the federal prison system.
You just can’t make this stuff up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.