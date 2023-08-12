It’s been almost two years since President Joe Biden’s botched bug out of Afghanistan and the bombing at Kabul airport that killed 13 of America’s finest on Aug. 26, 2021.
And in those two years, the families of the fallen have been forced to live every day still not getting the answers and information they deserve.
On Aug. 3, the office of U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., announced that on Aug. 7 he would be convening a public forum in Escondido, California, to give the Gold Star families a chance to publicly voice their concerns. (Eleven of the 13 killed were U.S. Marines assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, 35 miles from Escondido.)
The press release from Issa states: “For almost two years, the Gold Star Families of the fallen in Afghanistan have waited for answers and accountability for the loss of their loved ones — and they have waited long enough.
“At every turn, they’ve been shut out and ignored by the Biden Administration that prefers to turn the page on its disaster. That stops now. It’s time that the public hears the stories of these heroes and learns of negligence and breakdown of leadership that led to the loss of life that day two years ago.”
Seven families took the opportunity to speak about the lives of their fallen and of the sense of abandonment they feel from the military and the Biden administration.
Kelly Barnett, mother of Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover, recalled through tears: “We were told lies, given incomplete reports, incorrect reports, total disrespect. There were gunshots. All I wanted to know was where my kid was, where he fell, how long did he last, did he fight? I was told to my face he died on impact. That’s not true. The only reason that I know this is because witnesses told me the truth. I was lied to and basically told to shut up as that’s the way it was. Not true. He lived, for a little while, but not on impact. He was giving out his ammo, he tied a tourniquet around his leg. I don’t understand the reasoning for that lie, it makes no sense. ... Why would they just not say, ‘Oh we made a mistake, our plan was wrong, I’m so sorry.’ You know, that would have been something. I understand, war’s hell. I understand that. But, no, we didn’t get that.”
Hoover’s father put it more bluntly when he called out the president and top staff: “Do what our son did. Be a grown-ass man and admit your mistakes, learn from them so that this doesn’t happen ever, ever again. ... Our sons and daughters have more integrity in their little toes than every one of them combined. You owe it to our families here today.”
Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, summed it up: ‘When our leaders — including secretary of defense and our commander in chief — called this evacuation a success, as if there should be celebration, it is like a knife in the heart for our families and for the people who came back. And for every service member who served over this 20-year war.”
Cheryl Rex, mother of Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, told of her experience at waiting for the plane carrying her son’s body to arrive: “When Joe Biden, our elected president entered the room, when he approached me, his words to me were , ‘My wife Jill and I know how you feel. We lost our son as well and brought him home in a flag-draped coffin.’ My heart started beating faster, and I started shaking, knowing that their son died from cancer and they were able to be by his side. Also wondering how someone could honestly be so heartless to say he knew how I felt a little over 24 hours in learning of my son’s death.”
What in the name of God is a president of the United States, the commander in chief of our armed forces, doing looking into the eyes of a mother who had just lost her son because of his incompetence and then flat-out lying about the death of his own?
There was more, much more, but sadly, the majority of Americans never saw or heard any of it.
Google “Gold Star family forum Issa” and except for Fox News, the San Diego Union-Tribune, The Daily Mail and the New York Post there’s nothing. The much touted Associated Press website? Not a word.
You can watch the forum here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQzeX_jfpW0.
I sincerely hope you do. And when done, ask yourself how in the world can the almost entirety of the American press deem their stories not worthy of covering?
