Type the name Katy Tur into Google and you get a Wikipedia bio: “Katherine Bear Tur (born Oct. 26, 1983) is an American author and broadcast journalist working as a correspondent for NBC News. Tur is an anchor for MSNBC Reports, where since 2021 she has hosted Katy Tur Reports, airing from 2-3 p.m. ET weekdays on MSNBC. She has also reported for the NBC news platforms Early Today, Today, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, WNBC-TV, MSNBC, and The Weather Channel.”
There’s also an entry with the following banner disclaimer sitting above it: “This article may have been created or edited in return for undisclosed payments, a violation of Wikipedia’s terms of use. It may require cleanup to comply with Wikipedia’s content policies, particularly neutral point of view. (June 2022)”
I realize I’m just a small-town columnist living in fly-over country, but even I know if you want credibility as a “news” anchor, it’s probably not a good idea to be paying someone behind the scenes to fluff up your Wikipedia page.
Type in “Transcript of Katy Tur interview with the Hill” and you get a YouTube video and print recap — a recap that has her opining on the coverage of then- President Donald Trump. Tur said, “Blowing everything up in a nuclear way made it seem like we were only out to get Donald Trump. … And I think that hurt our credibility in the long run.”
Ya think?
Writer Niall Stanage notes that, “Tur also is disturbed by a growing tendency in political news — one in which audiences seek reaffirmation of their existing opinions rather than anything that might challenge those views.”
“It’s very depressing and I think it’s a big problem,” Tur said.”
Note to Tur: You might want to step out of that coastal bubble you live in. Audience reaffirmation is a problem, but it’s a small part of a much bigger one, a problem outlined on Oct. 16, 2016, when my column “American press playing Russian roulette” appeared on these very pages.
The excerpt below is as true today as it was then:
“But what happens when that free press abridges itself? What happens when that ‘free press’ abandons its special place under the Constitution in favor of promoting its own group ideology and supporting but one single political party? What happens when the desire to promote replaces responsibility to inform?
“You get the 2016 election coverage, that’s what. You get a mainstream press and corporate media network reallocating every spare resource into destroying one side while doing everything possible to prop up the other.”
On one hand, Tur seems to understand the problem, noting that, “If you are always attacking one side relentlessly and that’s the only position you take, you lose your credibility on that. You lose your credibility, period, because you’re just seen as somebody who’s out to get the other side.” On the other hand, she ignores it when she lets the likes of Joy Reid and others that permeate MSNBC go without a peep of pushback.
The recap ends with Tur opining: “People don’t trust us, they don’t believe us, and it makes me wonder if this job, as I’m currently doing it, is effective, but if it’s doing more harm than good. I don’t have a good answer for that. So those thoughts linger in the back of my mind. ... They linger, though, because I do love it. And I do think it’s important. And I’m hoping to find a way to better communicate with people.”
I don’t doubt Tur’s sincerity in wanting to be better; I just doubt that there’s anything she can do about it.
Whether it’s print, radio or TV, the elephant in the room is still the fact that the mainstream media overwhelmingly leans to one party: The Democratic Party. And until that industry addresses that bias and admits that ideological diversity is just as important as physical diversity, Americans’ trust in media will continue to slide.
Don’t take my word for it. The opening statement of the latest Gallup poll (July 18) begins: “Americans’ confidence in two facets of the news media — newspapers and television news — has fallen to all-time low points. Just 16% of U.S. adults now say they have ‘a great deal’ or ‘quite a lot’ of confidence in newspapers and 11% in television news. Both readings are down five percentage points since last year.”
While it’s expected that Democrats would have the highest number given the like-mindedness of the industry, what’s most alarming is that confidence in newspapers has sunk to 12% among Independents.
Not ultra-MAGA, not hard right, but Independents, for crying out loud. If that isn’t a wake-up call, I don’t know what is.
Problem is, there’s no one willing to take the call.
