Kindergarten Congress
The phrase encapsulates GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s “failure to launch” himself quickly into the Speaker’s chair after numerous rounds of voting. The rounds that started with five “never Kevin” members grew to 20 opposing him and with both sides digging in.
The pro-McCarthy crowd has made it clear what they think of their fellow members: anarchists, hostage takers, ingrates, blackmailers, even the term “infidels” has been used.
I was originally in the McCarthy camp. Not because he was “the right man, at the right time,” but because he was an acceptable mannequin to hold the seat while the committee chairs began restoring the trust and transparency lost during the Nancy Pelosi years.
But when the New York Post reported that McCarthy had addressed the Tuesday morning conference meeting with “I earned this job,” “We earned this majority, and ... we are going to win it today,” and “I’m not going to go away,” I became a “never Kevin.”
Yes, he had recruited candidates and raised hundreds of millions of dollars, but his promised “red wave” ended up barely a trickle.
A strong case can be made that without Republican Lee Zeldin’s run for governor in New York there might not be a Republican majority at all. Zeldin’s coattails flipped four Democratic seats and held an open seat in a Biden district.
My acquiescing behind McCarthy was from a belief that he had learned from his failed 2015 speaker run and the years since had humbled him.
His words to the conference Tuesday morning, however, showed me he was still the same “I’m entitled” politician he always was.
In essence, McCarthy is Pelosi light. He can recruit and raise money, but he lacks the leadership skills. He’s the ego without the brain.
I may despise Pelosi for her debauching of House precedent and procedure, but when she had the same slim majority and recalcitrant members there were not numerous votes with each more an embarrassment than the last.
There was one vote and that vote ended exactly the way she knew it would before that first vote was cast.
And lest you think that I’m being too hard on McCarthy, I ask you to join me on a little trip in the way-back machine.
The date was November 23, 2018. The byline is Elizabeth Landers and Manu Raju of CNN and the headline is “Nine Democrats vote to oppose Pelosi for speaker unless House rule changes are adopted.”
Yes, just two elections past, Pelosi faced her own group of “hostage takers.”
The story involves nine Democrats who “circulated a letter on Friday indicating they will not support her (Nancy Pelosi) bid for the top leadership role unless she endorses their proposed changes to House rules.” Parenthesis mine.
Their letter prompted squad member Alexandria Ocasio Cortez to tweet: “9 Dems are choosing to hold the entire 220+ caucus hostage if we don’t accept their GOP-friendly rules that will hamstring healthcare efforts from the get-go. People sent us here to get things done, not ‘negotiate’ with an admin that jails children and guts people’s healthcare.”
The reason you didn’t see a Democrat-sponsored circus premiere at noon on Jan. 3, 2019, was because Pelosi had the sense to solidify her votes six weeks before such a split would erupt into chaos on the House floor.
McCarthy, on the other hand, went into the first vote with the arrogance of establishment privilege — that the five wouldn’t dare embarrass him or the party and they’d roll over for the good of the party. In his mind, he had done enough and they should get in line and follow the leader — a miscalculation that has cost him dearly.
While some in the 20 are true kindergartners, (Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz, especially), the overall goals of more participation for individual members, more transparency in bill passage, more time for floor debate and restoring the “motion to vacate the chair” threshold back to the one-member rule that had been in place since 1837 (until Pelosi changed it in 2019 to placate her own holdouts) have been worth the chaos.
As Thomas Paine wrote in his “Rights of Man”: “A body of men holding themselves accountable to nobody ought not to be trusted by anybody.”
One way or the other, whether it’s McCarthy or someone else, there will eventually be a new speaker of the House.
The mess is disappointing, but the transparency and debate it has brought about, in this columnist’s opinion, has been a mess worth having.
In the end, the House and this republic will be stronger for it, no matter how long it takes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.