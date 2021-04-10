Seven years ago this week, an email hit my inbox that will forever be one of my most treasured.
The column I wrote (April 16, 2014) was titled “Government without apology or explanation,” and the topic was Cliven Bundy and Mary Grice.
No doubt you’ve heard of Bundy, the Nevada rancher whose run-in with the Bureau of Land Management led to an armed standoff — a standoff created by the BLM when it elevated an ongoing dispute over grazing rights into an all-or-nothing demand that the land was needed for tortoise habitat.
While I in no way defend Bundy’s views and actions, neither can I defend the actions of the BLM and the FBI. The Bundy case is the epitome of two wrongs don’t make a right.
In January 2018, U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro dismissed the prosecution’s case for suppressing key evidence, but not until the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals last August upheld Navarro’s ruling did the Justice Department finally get the message. Enough was enough.
Mary Grice’s experience didn’t make national headlines, but it was just as ridiculous as BLM’s demand that desert tortoises couldn’t coexist with cattle.
The Washington Post had reported: “A few weeks ago, with no notice, the U.S. government intercepted Mary Grice’s tax refunds from both the IRS and the state of Maryland.”
The reason was that someone in Grice’s family had been overpaid survivor benefits 37 years earlier and the IRS was collecting an “old debt.” Never mind that Mary’s mother, Sadie, had died four years earlier.
The justification for confiscating Mary’s refunds was that someone in the bowels of government had inserted into the farm bill of three years prior a lifting of the 10-year statute of limitations on old debts.
The Post story noted: “No one seems eager to take credit for reopening all these long-closed cases. A Social Security spokeswoman says the agency didn’t seek the change; ask Treasury. Treasury says it wasn’t us; try Congress. Congressional staffers say the request probably came from the bureaucracy.”
To which I expounded:
“The bureaucracy ordered it? Is this what we’ve been reduced to?
“It was 239 years ago this Saturday that the Continental militia formed at the Old North Bridge in Concord, Massachusetts, in front of British regulars on the march to confiscate American supplies and fired the ‘shot heard ’round the world.’
“From that spark came the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
“Any government that can treat Cliven Bundy and Mary Grice the way it did, without apology or explanation, is more than just an unwieldy or unresponsive bureaucracy.
“It is a government out of control and on the march.
“As at Lexington and Concord, the choice is the same: Fall in line or form at the bridge.”
And it was at 12:17 pm that day I received this email:
“My son really enjoys your work. He’s gonna love today’s column! I’m going to send today’s article with a note this 81-year-old grandmother will head the line at Shoal Creek bridge with her muzzleloader!”
That 81-year-old grandmother was Jan Burnidge, referred to in my 2018 column following her passing as simply “My ‘pal’ Jan.”
Her wit was as sharp as any national columnist, and her wisdom is sorely missed.
On free speech: “If we don’t believe in free expression for people we despise, we don’t believe in it at all.”
On media bias: “The people rebelled against the news media giving us what they want us to read. … The ones who want to keep it this way are going to lose customers …”
On politics: “It’s like trying to reason with a deaf person who can’t read lips.”
On illegal immigration: “I’ve always said, you try going to Mexico without paperwork and see how fast you get slapped up the side of your head.”
Her words are as relevant today as they were then. Yet how long before even those simple truths are deemed unspeakable?
Could my metaphorical call to use the Constitution’s “right to petition the government for redress of grievances” survive in this age of hypersensationalism without being twisted into some fantastical call for armed insurrection?
The riot of Jan. 6 was beyond wrong. It was antithetical to the Constitution the mob claimed to be “saving,” and it gave activists on the left the cover needed to broad brush all who disagree as “enemies of democracy.”
But America has survived far worse.
What she cannot survive is millions of her citizens having their voices silenced by an activist left determined to grab political power at any cost.
In 1775, it was a shooting war; today, it’s a culture war.
But whether it was a musket then or your voice now, the choice remains the same:
“Fall in line or form at the bridge.”
