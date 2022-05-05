Seventy-seven years ago, at 02:41 a.m., Gen. Alfred Jodl, chief of staff of German armed forces, attached his signature to a document titled Act of Military Surrender.
“We the undersigned, acting by authority of the German High Command, hereby surrender unconditionally to the Supreme Commander, Allied Expeditionary Forces, and simultaneously to the Soviet High Command, all forces on land, sea and in the air who are at this date under German control.”
And so it was that after almost half a decade of hell on Earth, the guns fell silent.
A week earlier, the architect of that hell, Adolf Hitler, too cowardly to face the justice the Russian army had in store for him, committed suicide. A day later his Reich Minister of Propaganda and one of his most devoted acolytes, Joseph Goebbels, did the same. Only Goebbels wasn’t satisfied with taking his own life. In an act that is the epitome of evil, he, along with his wife, Magda, poisoned their six children first.
Heaven gained six, Hell got two.
Less than four months later, on the deck of the USS Missouri, Japanese Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu, signed his country’s equivalent, as “Mighty Mo” was anchored in Tokyo Bay.
For a moment, the world was at peace.
Yet for all that the boys of ’45 gave the world, the America they came home to was anything but bucolic.
The armed forces that had won peace abroad were still segregated by skin color at home. While blood they shed was singularly red, it would take almost another three years before the farm boy from Missouri turned president of the United States, one Harry S. Truman, would make right what Congress wouldn’t.
On July 26, 1948, “Give ’em hell Harry” affixed his signature to two documents that changed America forever for the better.
In his role as commander in chief of the armed forces, he issued Executive Order 9981: “Establishing the President’s Committee on Equality of Treatment and Opportunity in the Armed Services.”
“Whereas it is essential that there be maintained in the armed services of the United States the highest standards of democracy, with equality of treatment of opportunity for all those who serve in our country’s defense:
“Now, therefore, by virtue of the authority vested in me as President of the United States, by the Constitution and the statues of the United States, and as commander in chief of the armed services, it is hereby ordered as follows:
“1. It is hereby declared to be the policy of the president that there shall be equality of treatment and opportunity for all persons in the armed services without regard to race, color, religion or national origin. This policy shall be put into effect as rapidly as possible, having due regard to the time required to effectuate any necessary changes without impairing efficiency or morale.”
In his role as CEO of the federal workforce, he also issued Executive Order 9980 “Regulations Governing Fair Employment Practices Within the Federal Establishment.”
“Whereas the principles on which our government is based require a policy of fair employment throughout the federal establishment, without discrimination because of race, color, religion, or national origin; and
“Whereas it is desirable and in the public interest that all steps be taken necessary to insure that this long-established policy shall be more effectively carried out:
“1. All personnel actions taken by Federal appointing officers shall be based solely on merit and fitness; and such officers are authorized and directed to take appropriate steps to insure that in all such actions there shall be no discrimination because of race, color, religion, or national origin.”
While one could argue that it was the Brooklyn Dodgers putting Jackie Robinson on first base on April 15, 1947, that prompted Truman’s action, such insinuation would be unfair.
Even before the Dodgers stepped up, Truman had formed the President’s Commission on Civil Rights in December 1946, which just ten months later issued its “To Secure These Rights” report that formed the foundation for the federal government’s role in being a model for the rest of the nation.
I consider myself blessed to have this space once a week, and whether you hate it, love it or “who gives a whit,” I do try to make it something worthwhile for you, the reader.
I could have used this space for the division of the day, but the good Lord had another plan, and the hate of the day lost out to our historical promise of “us.”
No, America is not perfect; yes, our history is beyond complicated.
But in the end, can you honestly say that you’d rather live someplace else?
To anyone answering yes, I’d remind you that as an American, you have the right to leave whenever you wish. Unlike those trapped in China, Russia, Iran or North Korea.
To the rest of us, I simply say: We’ve had far, far worse than where we are today.
How about maybe, just maybe, we all take a breath and at least try to be grateful for what we have?
