Happy Birthday to you, Happy Birthday to you, Happy Birthday dear Geoff, Happy Birthday to you.
Yes, today is my birthday. Yes, there’s plenty of politics and international turmoil that I could be writing on, but the more I pondered, the more I wanted to make today a tribute to all the women who have performed (in my eyes) one of the most selfless acts a woman can make: allowing the adoption of her child.
The birth certificate is to an unidentified woman who birthed a male child. The place is St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri; Leonard Wall is the attending physician. (A man who I would later learn flew B-17’s in World War II and was a prisoner of war.)
Mine was a birth that saw me adopted by a young Kansas farm couple who’d been told that a biological child for them was not possible. Not a day goes by that I don’t thank God for the woman who gave me that birth — a birth that let me grow up as one of the most blessed souls on this Earth.
The old slides show a red wagon, a blue-clad toddler, and a big black canine name Bootsie — a canine that would stay with me till my teen years and now rests between elm trees opposite the barn where she’d lay in the shade in summer.
A birth that gave me a mother who could be a taskmaster with the piano lessons and send my impatience to the moon by answering far too many of my questions with a simple “look it up.” (And for you readers who have always had Google, that “look it up” meant a dictionary, the encyclopedia or National Geographic magazine.)
A birth that gave me a father who ensured that not only would I have a better life than he but that, no matter how bad the harvest in June, the tree in December always had something.
A birth that gave me a family of one set of grandparents Republican, the other Democratic, but saw every birthday, Easter, Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner an apolitical event.
A birth that gave me an adopted sister four years later, and in the ways only known to God, a little brother six years later. Yes, the couple that never thought they could have a child somehow wound up with one.
A birth that saw me remember the assassination of President John F. Kennedy only as a fog of memory seeing Mom crying over the dryer on the back porch.
A birth that kept me too young for the hell of Vietnam but old enough to live its aftermath.
A birth that gave me the joy of “Saturday Night Live” back when it was funny and the sorrow of “Nightline” and Ted Koppel reporting on Americans held hostage in Iran.
A birth that gave me a Farm Bureau dinner listening to a candidate named Ronald Reagan talking about freedom, leadership and common sense, and a dinner years later that had me chatting with a former Kansas governor who turned out to be a fraternity brother.
A birth that led to a life that has been varied to say the least. Yet it has been a life that in each moment, whether up or down, taught me more than any classroom ever could.
A birth that from the moment I took my first breath made me one of the most blessed people to walk upon this Earth — an American citizen.
A person born into a nation itself born by the grace of God, a nation unlike any other in all human history, a nation founded upon the ideal that the citizen, not the king, was the true center of government power.
As a person, I’m no more special than anyone else. But as an American citizen I am, and with that comes a special responsibility.
I owe it to everyone who came before me, all the children coming up today, and every generation ahead of me to ensure that what started July 4, 1776, with 56 souls putting their lives on the line when they declared “with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor” does not “perish from the earth” as Abraham Lincoln pleaded in his Gettysburg Address 87 years later.
Yes, this nation is in a steaming hot pile of bovine excrement right now, but can any of you tell me, no matter your political ideology, that when your birthday comes around you’d prefer to be celebrating it as someone other than an American citizen?
Life and liberty: As birthday presents go, that’s the best of the best in my book.
