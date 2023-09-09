The headline, “Webb City man launching independent bid for U.S. Senate,” (Globe, Aug. 29) by John Hacker piqued my curiosity, but it was his opening that set the hook: “For most politicians, the road to public office goes through either the Democratic or Republican parties, but a local businessman is hoping to go around the established parties with an independent bid for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Josh Hawley.”
As the story reeled me in I learned that this wasn’t some millionaire trying to buy his way in, nor was it one of those “elder statesman” types yearning for times long past and never to return.
What I found was a story about Jared Young, a 37-year-old married man with six children with professional credentials of running a business and graduating from Harvard Law school. And while he’s not a native son, he’s lived in the Joplin area for the past eight years, is on the board of the Joplin Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri and actively volunteers in the community.
He states in the article “My goal is to significantly change the way that Washington works,” ... “I think the two-party system is broken, I find very few people who disagree with that statement,” ... “this hyper-partisanship is making it so we’re not solving any problems.”
Young notes that his campaign’s internal polling shows “43% of likely Missouri voters don’t identify with either party,” and he acknowledges that his challenge is to get enough voters to believe in his independent message “that they’re willing to take a chance on an independent.”
A challenge to say the least, yet a challenge he’s willing to accept.
I went back to the state election maps for both Missouri’s current U.S. Senators, Josh Hawley (2018) and Eric Schmitt (2022), to give you a snip of what Young is up against.
Both elections have the exact same color configuration. Three blue islands surrounded by a sea of red — in the west, Kansas City, to the east, St. Louis, which are perennial Democratic strongholds that, despite failing schools and consistently high crime rates, continue to churn out reliable Democratic votes year after disappointing year.
In the middle was Boone County, home to Columbia and the University of Missouri and just north of Jefferson City. Home to academics, naive college students and entrenched members of state government bureaucracy, it, too, consistently ensures that the party of entitlement and expanded government shall not perish from this Earth.
Young is to be commended for at least stepping up to the plate, but whether he makes it on base or flies out his chances of actually making it across home plate rest solely on what has become the lifeblood of today’s politics: money.
Without the support of the party machines and aligned super PACs raising the funds that could make him a viable alternative to voters come November 2024, he will require a grassroots campaign as yet unseen in Missouri politics. And if that grassroots campaign is to become a reality, Young is going to have to put forth ideas and policy positions. To date, the campaign website is beyond long on platitudes and buzzwords yet contains not one — not even one — policy position.
Where does he stand on Biden’s open border with Mexico?
The closing off of American land for domestic oil exploration?
The administrative regulatory complex that is forcing its way into ever more aspects of American’s daily lives?
A federal education department that is putting over 50 years of advancement for girls and women in sports and academia at risk to please far-left extremists with an agenda?
These past few days, I’ve been monitoring the campaign’s X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn accounts for signs of policy positions, and so far all I’ve found is a short video about his experience in Sweden at age 19 as a missionary in a nation of atheists to illustrate that even vastly different views can be civil. A noble ideal, yet it’s not ideals that are our problem today.
Our problem today is of a once-great Democratic Party moving so far to the left that my grandparents wouldn’t even recognize it today.
The simple truth is that no matter the national media spin, America is still politically a center-right nation. And until the national Democratic Party brings itself back closer to that center, the great divide will continue.
Nothing personal against Young, he’s at least trying, but trying without policy won’t gather the required signatures to even get on the ballot, let alone a ticket to the U.S. Senate.
To quote Oscar Wilde: “Man can believe the impossible, but man can never believe the improbable.”
The question for Young is: Can he turn the “improbable” of now into enough believing in his “impossible” before the July 29 deadline? Time will tell.
