Robert Miller, Billings, Montana. Harold Zuckerman, East Hampton, New York. Barbara Baird, Rayland, Ohio. Matthew Lefluer, Albert, Vermont. Bruce Gasber, Summerfield, Florida. Carol Hart, Napa, California. Leslie Darga, Edgewater, Maryland. John Gacnik, Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Ronald Russo, Willoughby, Ohio. George Rubertt, North Adams, Massachusetts.
A list of names pulled from newspapers and online outlets located in states truly representing the “from sea to shining sea” from “America the Beautiful.” Each one the signatory to their very own letter to the editor.
There are few things more American than a citizen taking the time to put thoughts to paper or screen, affix their name to those thoughts and submit it for publication for all to read.
And while it’s not the “we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor” of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, each and every one owes its existence to the courage and sacrifice of those founding patriots.
But the names I’ve listed aren’t your regular, run-of-the-mill letter writers. Oh, no. These authors are special. So special they have achieved a level of mental telepathy that goes beyond the bounds of known science.
Because every one of these “authors” somehow managed to pen the exact same “original” letter.
When you’ve followed politics as long as I have, you develop a sixth sense when it comes to political speech.
It can be watching a news conference or interview and knowing that the words you just heard are at the least the soundbite of the day or at the worst a campaign killer. (Think Todd Akin’s repulsive “legitimate rape” comment or Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables.”)
Or it can be a political group organizing a fake grassroots campaign that Emmy-winning investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson refers to as “astroturfing” or “fake grassroots.”
It’s when “entities deploy surreptitious methods to make us believe ordinary people in grassroots efforts are speaking to an issue when, in fact, organized, paid corporate and political interests are pulling the strings. It’s cloaked propaganda.”
And so it was that when I read the “Senate should end use of filibuster” letter to the editor in last weekend’s edition of the Globe, my sixth sense went to DEFCON 1.
The opening line mentioning “constituents like me” put it on the radar.
The less-than-truthful line that the For the People Act was a “big reform bill that addresses everything from making voting more accessible and streamlined to getting rid of corruption in government,” combined with the personal attack against Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, verified that there was definitely incoming propaganda.
But the proof positive were the “imagine all the progress that’s being held up” and “for me, for my community and for communities like mine all across America” closing phrases.
Organic, original letters to the editor just do not stay so true to a political form-letter construct.
Sure enough, a quick copy and paste into a couple of search engines, and the exact same letter was published word for word by the “authors” listed in my opening. The earliest date of publication was May 18, with the latest as of this writing being June 9.
I hold no ill will toward these copy and paste “authors.” They’re just exercising what they see as an easy way to participate in the political process. But I do wish there was a better way to ensure that submissions were original to a person and not some behind-the-scenes political action committee.
Ironically, the very next day, the man truly keeping the filibuster in place, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., published his own thoughts in the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
He acknowledged that “some Democrats have again proposed eliminating the Senate filibuster rule in order to pass the For the People Act with only Democratic support” and reminded the reader that in 2017 when then-President Donald Trump wanted Republicans to end the filibuster, it was 33 Democrats who penned a letter on the importance of minority-party rights and that it be kept in place.
He expressed his reasoning: “I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act.”
He closed with: “American democracy is something special; it is bigger than one party, or the tweet-filled partisan attack politics of the moment. It is my sincere hope that all of us, especially those who are privileged to serve, remember our responsibility to do more to unite this country before it is too late.”
Sound and reasonable thought in the vein of a John F. Kennedy Democrat.
To which I only have one question: “Are you listening, Mr. President?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.