“Elections have consequences. I won.”
— President Barack Obama addressing congressional Republicans during a 2009 White House meeting to go over his economic plans for the country
When America first elected him in 2008, they thought they were getting the man from his 2004 Democratic National Convention speech: “There is not a liberal America and a conservative America; there is the United States of America. There is not a Black America and a white America and Latino America and Asian America; there’s the United States of America.”
Instead, they got Obamacare crammed down their throats, the “Ferguson effect,” Solyndra, “not-so-shovel-ready jobs,” the gutting of the United States military and the disastrous Iran deal.
And all that was after he had promised a leery American public: “If you like the plan you have, you can keep it. If you like the doctor you have, you can keep your doctor, too.”
Prior to Obama was George Bush, a man who in the aftermath of 9/11 more than met the moment. But while he started as a decisive commander in chief, it all withered away as Paul Bremmer’s disastrous administration of the Coalition Provisional Authority turned Iraq from initial victory into a never-ending slog of insurgency and needless American deaths.
Following Obama came Donald J. Trump, a president with the economic policies of JFK’s “rising tide lifts all boats,” the “peace through strength” of Reagan, and policies that made NATO step up; he brought forth the Abraham accords in the Middle East, had inflation in check, America energy independent and put China, Russia and Iran on notice.
Yet for all the success, his inability to control his ego and the constant chaos of the 2 a.m. Twitter tirades proved too much for Americans who just wanted peace and quiet.
Those Americans thought that’s what they were getting with Joe Biden, the “uniter.”
What they did instead was to foist onto us the Joe Biden the rest of us already knew: a plagiarizing, short-tempered, left-wing career politician whose resume was littered with far more wrongs than rights.
But it’s not just on the national scale that elections have consequences.
It was the summer of 2012, and U.S. Sen Claire McCaskill was putting almost $2 million into what she called in her 2015 Politico piece a “dog whistle” ad campaign promoting Republican primary candidate Todd Akin as the “true conservative.”
The logic was simple: Polling showed businessman John Bruner easily defeated Akin and third-place candidate Sarah Steelman in the primary. With moderate independent voters set to turn the tide in the statewide general election, Bruner was a nightmare for McCaskill.
The tactic worked. Bruner’s 22 point lead over Akin in July evaporated and hard-right Republican primary voters put Akin on the ballot.
And not even two weeks into the race, Akin handed McCaskill her second term with his idiotic “legitimate rape” claim regarding rape and abortion — a claim that a day after he said it, this paper had an editorial stating in part: “We find absolutely nothing legitimate regarding Akin’s comments. We find Akin’s understanding of the human anatomy and the depth of ignorance in such a thought process outright offensive.
“There was a time in this country when a man’s word was his bond and his honor sacred.
“If it were up to us, Mr. Akin would reach deep into his soul and do the honorable thing. He should drop out of the race and open the door for a legitimate candidate.”
When that editorial went to print, there was still time for Akin to withdraw and a replacement named. But honor was not on Akin’s mind. He let the deadline pass, and the die was cast.
McCaskill trounced him by over 15 points with Akin garnering not even 40% of the vote.
Republican primary voters this Tuesday have a similar situation with disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens playing the Akin role of “true conservative.”
Only unlike Akin, he’s not waiting for the general election to screw it up.
His “RINO hunting” ad — with him and men in military gear breaking down a door and tossing a flash-bang grenade into a home and closing with “Get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn’t expire until we save our country” — is beyond the pale.
I urge my fellow primary voters to not saddle us with another Akin.
We have other candidates to choose from who won’t lose the race before it starts.
When you’re in the privacy of that voting booth, move beyond the emotion of the day and think of the future of the U.S. Senate.
If we don’t hold that seat, Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer gets another puppet. And that’s a consequence I don’t even want to contemplate.
