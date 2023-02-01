Jan. 24: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy formally removes Democrat Adam Schiff from the House Intelligence Committee. In responding to questioning from PBS reporter Lisa Dejardins, McCarthy noted: “The Intel Committee is different ... Because what happens in the Intel Committee, you don’t know. What happens in the Intel committee, other secrets are going on the world, other members of Congress don’t know,” (Schiff) used “his power as a chairman and lied to the American public. Even the inspector general said it. When Devin Nunes put out a memo, (Schiff) said it was false. When we had a laptop, he used it before an election to (play) politics and say that it was false and said it was the Russians. ... He used his position as chairman, knowing he has information the rest of America does not, and lied to the American public.”
Jan. 25: Former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo appears on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” and is asked by co-host Emily Compagno “what say you about the speaker’s decisions?” Pompeo pulls no punches: “I had the incredible privilege to serve on that committee. It covers the most classified, most difficult stuff that not every member of Congress gets to see. ... Adam Schiff lied to the American people and during my time I know he leaked classified information. The fact that Adam Schiff was the chairman almost ruined that committee. McCarthy got this one right. Adam Schiff should not be seeing classified information.”
Regarding his positions at CIA and State, Pompeo said, “When we provided information to him and his staff, it ended up in places that it should not have been with alarming regularity.”
And “... he told the American people that there’s more to know about the Russian hoax, we suffered two and a half years, (with his) there’s more to come. He went after Devin Nunes in ways that were indecent when he knew what Rep. Nunez had written was true, that was a whopper and when you can’t manage both classified information and the truth you should not be allowed (such information)”
And: “I watched him denigrate and lower its (the intel committee’s) ability to actually perform its function when he was out talking about the Russia hoax going on to say the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation, knowing it almost certainly was not, that is indecent and dangerous and it affects every American.”
You can hate Donald Trump to the core of your soul, you can get a Chris Matthews’ Obama speech “thrill going up my leg” every time you hear Joe Biden say “ultra MAGA extremists.” and you can cling to the fantasy that Jan. 6 is on par with Pearl Harbor and 9/11, but you cannot deny the truths that have exposed the lies of both Schiff and the press that repeated them.
This nation was put through years of hell for no other reasons than Schiff’s lust for political power and the thirst for publicity by propagandists posing as national journalists.
That Schiff has been toppled from his throne of arrogance is not news to bemoan. It is news to be celebrated today, tomorrow and for years to come.
The damage he did to the committee, Congress and the country as a whole may never be fully repaired.
And in case you still have doubts, two days after he was removed, he posted the following video message to the internet:
“Hello, I’m Congressman Adam Schiff with some troubling news. Today Kevin McCarthy removed me from the House Intelligence Committee. All for doing my job, for holding Trump accountable, and standing up to the extreme MAGA Republicans.
“We knew it would be bad when Republicans took over but it’s far worse than we expected. But I can promise you this: This is not the end of my fight for our democracy, this is just the beginning. Please, join us and contribute today, thank you.”
The lying and arrogance in that message is one thing, but the travesty isn’t the message, it’s the platform.
In perhaps the worst “truth is stranger than fiction” moment of the century, Schiff chose TikTok to deliver his plea.
Yes, that TikTok. The TikTok with the communist China backdoor to your data and communications.
The very same TikTok that to date 32 states and the Congress in which he serves has banned from government devices.
That’s how little he thinks of you, America. So desperate is he to keep his lies alive, that he doesn’t even care that the platform he’s chosen to use is a known threat to the very country he is supposed to be protecting.
So no, Mr. Schiff, there are no tears nor money for you today, only scorn. Scorn which you, sir, have oh so rightly earned.
