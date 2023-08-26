So the time finally came. Still a year and some 10 weeks away from election night 2024, eight hopefuls for the Republican Party’s nomination for the position of president of the United States appeared on a stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Wednesday night to present themselves for consideration.
There should have been nine on that stage but the stompy-feet toddler — aka one Donald J. Trump — didn’t feel it necessary to show up, choosing instead to ignore the process (and the voters) for an online interview with former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.
The former president justified his snub by posting to his Truth Social media site last Sunday: “New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by ‘legendary’ numbers. TRUMP 62%, 46 Points above DeSanctimonious (who is crashing like an ailing bird!), Ramaswamy 7%, Pence 5%, Scott 3%, Haley 2%, Sloppy Chris Christie 2%, ‘Aida’ Hutchinson 1%. The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”
One only needs two words to describe said post: “Typical Trump.”
It’s not that the policy references are untrue, it’s that he just can’t help himself when it comes to the kindergarten name calling and a weird obsession with the caps lock key.
He may have a commanding lead today, but he should remember that it wasn’t that long ago that Hillary Clinton thought she, too, was entitled to the Oval Office. It seems Trump is forgetting one of the most important lessons in life: “What goes around, comes around.”
That 62% in the CBS poll is a national poll. When it comes to the first two contests, Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump is below 50% support in both. Note to Donald: That means that over half the GOP voters in Iowa and New Hampshire prefer someone not named Trump.
The list of Jeb Bush, Herman Cain, Rudy Giuliani, Mike Huckabee and others with early leads is long and brutal.
Yes, at this moment in time, the former president is getting a sympathy bump from a justice system that has become as obsessed with him as he is with himself. But I do predict that as the months pass, that sympathy will wane.
Right now the charges are flying and the facts are few. But as time passes, more will be revealed. Bit by bit, witness by witness, Trump will find that his caps lock key has lost its luster.
Case in point is a Tuesday court filing in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.
One of those “bits” reveals that “Trump Employee 4” (IT worker Yuscil Taveras) had originally “repeatedly denied or claimed not to recall any contacts or conversations about the security footage at Mar-a-Lago,” in a meeting with prosecutors in March. But after Trump and others were indicted in the case in June a conflict of interest issue arose with the fact that the same attorney representing indicted employee Walt Nauta was also representing Taveras. Trump’s Super PAC was paying part of that attorney’s fees as well.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg directed a public defender to step in and separately advise Taveras as to whether he wanted to proceed with Trump-provided attorney. On July 5, Taveras informed Boasberg that he did not and that he wished to proceed with the public defender as his counsel of record.
The filing continues that, “Immediately after receiving new counsel, Trump Employee 4 retracted his prior false testimony and provided information that implicated Nauta, De Oliveira, and Trump in efforts to delete security camera footage, as set forth in the superseding indictment.”
Bit by bit, witness by witness, drip, drip, drip, the truth will arrive.
It’s worth noting that 50 years ago in March 1973, convicted Watergate burglar James McCord Jr. wrote a letter to Judge John Sirica that part of his testimony had been perjured and two months later the Senate Watergate Committee began public hearings.
Fourteen months later, Richard Milhouse Nixon resigned the presidency, brought down by audio tapes revealing he obstructed justice.
Perjured testimony, justice obstructed and security video instead of audio tape. Hmmmm.
Bit by bit, witness by witness, drip, drip, drip ...
Trump was the right candidate at the right time with the right policies. But that time was seven years ago and, as I’ve written before, it is now time to pass the torch.
And from what I saw on that stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee, any one of those eight hopefuls would be far better for this nation than a Trump/Biden 2024 rerun.
