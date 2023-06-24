I was already 40-plus years upon this Earth before I was finally able to see my dad get a proper birthday celebration. That’s the price you pay when your birthday falls in the middle of June on a Kansas wheat farm. Birthday cake, presents and family gatherings were either before, if not yet ready to cut, or after, when cutting was finally done. When over half your next year’s income depends upon two weeks in June, birthday’s tend to take a back seat to reality.
For those not familiar with what happens on a wheat farm at harvest time, all I can say is, “You do, literally, have to be there.”
The waiting with anticipation the week before as the winds blow ... the sun shines (hopefully) ... the heads on those “amber waves of grain” tilt down as if bowing to the combine they know is coming... and the worry from the cellar at 2 a.m. as thunderheads you’d watched form all day unleash their fury on a year’s worth of work and there isn’t a damn thing you can do about it.
Then comes that first “test cut” for moisture content, the field check from the bin and then the first truckload to the elevator to verify. And Good Lord willing, the elevator results match the field sample and the curtain opens on the most intricate choreography between man and machine ever seen with human eyes — massive machines of Massey Ferguson red, Case orange, Gleaner silver, and the only colors to ever fly on the old home place: John Deere green, each displaying their colors with pride.
Yet, no matter the color, no matter the make, on their own farms they were treated like gods. Take care of them and they would reward you with a break-down free harvest, but take them for granted and they’d throw a gear or a bearing in the middle of nowhere at the absolute worst time.
What just a few decades earlier had taken farm hands wielding sickles to cut down the stalks, then bundle those stalks, and then feed those bundles into the threshing machine was now condensed to one man on a machine.
Raising and lowering the header, setting the rotation of the reel, hydrostatic drive matching ground speed to crop density. (Said drive providing the added benefit of immediate reverse to pull back from wet ground before the embarrassment of having to call on the radio for the tractor and a pull. A waste of precious time — time that there was never enough of during harvest.) Getting the cylinder gap just right so not to crush those kernels of gold that would determine how many presents under the tree come Christmas or whether that new cultivator would come or if we’d be welding the old one back together for another year.
When the ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus noted that, “Change is the only constant in life,” he had no way of knowing he was describing the daily life of a Kansas wheat farmer 2,500 years in the future.
We had wet years, dry years, early years, late years, hailed-out years, “pickup reel” years (when storms had broken the straw and the grain heads laid just above the ground but could still be salvaged by “picks” grabbing and lifting it into the header) and in between them all, just enough good years to keep us going.
It’s certainly not a life for the weak. But it’s also a life like no other, a life that on one hand leaves you helpless against the whims of Mother Nature, yet on the other delivers all the joys and wonders that make her who she is, a life that when it’s too wet for the fields you can grab the poles and hit the ponds and creeks for a catfish supper.
It’s a life that lets you walk through the back pasture and in a couple of hours bag enough quail or dove to fill a couple of iron skillets and present a meal better than any five-star chef. It’s a life that gives you snow drifts 4 feet high, sleigh rides in the pasture and every branch of every tree dusted in white.
Dad passed four years ago, but to a one we agreed as a family that we’d keep the birthday gatherings. There are a couple of little ones who don’t remember him, but they will remember their cousins, the swimming, the corn hole, water gun fights, and hide-and-seek for the ages.
In the end, isn’t that what its all about? Family
I may not be a man of great material wealth, but thanks to the sweat and determination of one man, I’m one of the richest men on the planet.
Happy birthday, Dad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.