Two facts we can all agree on: Climate change is global, and fossil fuels trade in a global market.
So why is it that the president of the United States, along with a sizable chunk of the American press, continues to push a narrative that American action alone can have a significant affect on the former, but not the latter?
Since hitting a peak in 2007, the United States has been steadily reducing emissions while also growing its economy. Even the 2019 pre-pandemic peak of economic activity saw carbon dioxide emissions returned to 1993 levels.
The main source of current U.S. carbon dioxide emissions is in the transportation sector. The safest, most environmentally friendly method of transporting fossil fuels is via pipeline.
Yet President Joe Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline on day one, and numerous other pipelines are now stuck in his administration’s regulatory purgatory. Meanwhile, fossil fuels are being transported via truck and rail, producing more carbon and increasing the risk of spills and accidents.
According to a May 2021 CNBC report, “China’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2019 exceeded those of the U.S. and other developed nations combined.” While the United States was the globe’s second highest emitter, we were a paltry 11% compared to China’s 27% of total global emissions.
And according to an October 2021 report in The New York Times: “Last year, China built more than three times more new coal power capacity than all other countries in the world combined.”
There’s also Vladimir Putin, who amassed billions from fossil fuels allowing him to launch his war against humanity, and the clerics in Iran who use their bounty to keep their spot as the world’s No. 1 state sponsor of terrorism.
The past few weeks, I’ve used World War II as an example of how appeasement and weakness led to the start of the war and how it took fortitude and strength to bring ultimate victory.
But back then, America was an impossible nation — a nation born by daring to take on the greatest military of the day, a nation that only by the devotion of Abraham Lincoln and God’s good grace survived its great Civil War, and a nation that was still recovering from the Great Depression when it was shocked into action on Dec. 7, 1941.
Back then, America was not a nation of “we can’t,” but a nation of “can do.”
So why are the editorial boards of The Washington Post, The Kansas City Star and others so wedded to a “we’re already defeated” attitude? That the only way to bring down gas prices is to double down on the farcical “green new deal” and forced demand reduction.
In a March 20, 2021, editorial, The Washington Post tried to give Biden cover with a, “The reality is, presidents have little influence on gas prices. Oil trades in a global market. Drilling in the United States is done by private companies, not the government.”
Talk about ignoring basic truths. First, the government sets the policy of when, where and how those private companies can explore and drill. Last I checked the president is a part of that government. If Trump could lower gas prices by increasing supply and stabilizing global markets, then Biden can also raise those prices by reversing those policies.
The Kansas City Star editorial board also embarrassed itself. After it prattled off the go-to list of “solutions”: more wind and solar, decentralized generation, electric cars, mass transit in an editorial reprinted on these pages last Monday, it then mocked those calling for more drilling as “misguided,” noting that “Increasing that production would take months.”
So, according to the Star’s logic, increasing production is not the answer because it would take months, but a fantasy list that would require years if not decades to implement is?
Fact: The world is going to need fossil fuels for decades to come. Those fuels can come from and flow into the pockets of our enemies, or America can go all in and deny those enemies the dollars they use to start wars and sponsor terrorism.
At the same time, we use a portion of the profits to support a Manhattan Project/Moon Shot style effort into research and technology to further transition our own economy off fossil fuels and lead the world with workable, economical solutions, all the while keeping global markets stable and gas prices low for our fixed-income seniors, lower middle class and working poor. Combined with the jobs, increased tax revenue and growth in GDP that will flow from such policies, it truly is a win-win scenario.
Without an all-in energy policy, America only gets weaker while our enemies grow stronger.
