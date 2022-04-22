In 1964, radio personality Paul Harvey introduced America to his essay “If I Were the Devil.” While framed as a “what would” the devil do, Harvey’s words were written in the reality of “what was” and the dangers he saw coming.
I present to you a few nuggets of his wisdom intermingled with the realities we see today.
• “If I were the Devil, if I were the Prince of Darkness, I would want to engulf the whole earth in darkness. I’d have a third of its real estate and four-fifths of its population, but I would not be happy until I had seized the ripest apple on the tree. So, I should set about, however necessary, to take over the United States. I would begin with a campaign of whispers. With the wisdom of a serpent, I would whisper to you as I whispered to Eve, ‘Do as you please.’”
One does not have to believe in the devil himself (or they, them, their, it or however such a spirit would self-identify in these days of “woke”) to realize that the United States has paid a heavy price for being the devil’s playground these decades passed since ’64.
• “To the young, I would whisper, ‘The Bible is a myth.’ I would convince them that ‘man created God,’ instead of the other way around. I would confide that ‘what is bad is good and what is good is square.’ In the ears of the young married, I would whisper that work is debasing, that cocktail parties are good for you. I would caution them not to be ‘extreme’ in religion, in patriotism, in moral conduct. The old, I would teach to pray — to say after me — ‘Our Father, which art in Washington.’”
“Our Father, which art in Washington.” Stop and ponder a moment the behemoth that is today’s federal government and the tentacles it has embedded into every aspect of American life.
• “Then I’d get organized. I’d educate authors in how to make lurid literature exciting, so that anything else would appear dull and uninteresting. I’d threaten TV with dirtier movies and vice versa. I’d pedal narcotics to whom I could. I’d sell alcohol to ladies and gentlemen of distinction. I’d tranquilize the rest with pills.”
The ”lurid” of 1964 long ago jumped the bounds of literature. As for the rest, well, it’s full upon us, every minute of every hour of every day.
• “If I were the Devil, I would encourage schools to refine young intellects, but neglect to discipline emotions; let those run wild.”
Harvey made that observation a full 16 years before the bureaucracy we know today as the federal Department of Education came into its own and began removing classical education and replacing it with social indoctrination.
A bureaucracy that its current head, Miguel Cardona, is on record accusing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of choosing “to target some of Florida’s most vulnerable students and families, all while under the guise of ‘parents’ rights’” because the governor dared to sign legislation prohibiting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for children kindergarten to third grade. Kindergarten to third grade, for crying out loud.
• “Thus, I would evict God from the courthouse, then from the schoolhouse, then from the houses of Congress. Then in his own churches I’d substitute psychology for religion and deify science ... I’d make the symbol of Easter an egg and the symbol of Christmas a bottle.”
Deify science? That could never happen, right? I present one Anthony Fauci and the godlike worship this man has received from the American media as Exhibit A.
• “If I were the Devil, I’d take from those who have and give to those who wanted until I had killed the incentive of the ambitious.”
At this very moment, the Biden administration is preparing to force the responsible to cancel the student loan debt of the irresponsible. If that’s not an incentive killer, what is?
Harvey closed with a statement as true then as it is today: “If I were Satan, I’d just keep doing what I’m doing and the whole world go to hell, as sure as the Devil.”
America didn’t arrive at this era of social decay and $30 trillion in debt overnight. It’s been a little here, a little there. A gradual creep, year to year.
But it’s different now. Biden’s election emboldened the radical left as never before.
It’s like the devil knows this is his moment and is flooding the zone as fast as he can lest the majority wake up to the “woke” and send him back to where he belongs.
Can he be stopped? Yes. Will he be stopped? That’s above my pay grade, but I assure you, I’m praying that he is.
