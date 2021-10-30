This past Tuesday evening, under that big Texas sky and the lights of Minute Maid field, the Houston Astros hosted the Atlanta Braves for game one of the World Series.
Atlanta won the first game 6-2, but it was Braves pitcher Charlie Morton (formerly of the Astros) who was the story.
As Chelsea Janes, Scott Allen and Adam Kilgore wrote in The Washington Post, “Everybody in baseball loves Charlie Morton ... his teammates say they treasure him, his humility, and his thoughtfulness, too. He began this World Series as universally respected as a baseball player can be. He will end it as a legend.
“Because no one on either side will forget what Morton did in the Braves’ 6-2 win in Game 1 on Tuesday night. After a comebacker hit his right leg in the second inning, Morton jogged over to cover first base. He struck out a batter. He got another to ground out. He sat for a whole half-inning, returned to the mound, and struck out (Jose) Altuve. Then he walked off the mound with a trainer and out of the World Series, no longer able to put weight on a leg that X-rays would soon reveal had a broken fibula.”
The Braves making the series is a testament to the grit and determination of a team that had to sit by on April 2, one day after opening day, as the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, Robert D. Manfred, Jr., released a statement that said in part, “Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.”
And just, pray tell, what was the horrific event that caused the commissioner to take such drastic action against the home of the Braves? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signing into law SB202, otherwise known as the Election Integrity Act of 2021 a week before.
If the signing of the Declaration of Independence launched the American Revolution, Kemp’s signature on that March day launched a barrage of misinformation, half-truths and flat out lies that are still living rent free in the heads of misguided activists and politicians.
Stacey Abrams, the failed 2018 Democrat gubernatorial candidate (who still claims the election was stolen from her) jumped immediately into the cesspool calling it a racist and classist bill, giving a wink and a nod to calls for boycotts with a “I can’t argue with an individual’s choice to opt for their competition.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer flat-out lied with, “Republicans recently passed a bill to eliminate early voting on Sunday — a day when many churchgoing African Americans participate in voter drives known as Souls to the Polls.”
The bill actually added an additional Saturday for early voting and still allows Sunday voting as determined by local election registrars.
The worst came from the president of the United States, calling it an “atrocity” and fanning flames with “Jim Crow in the 21st Century” references.
But the piece de resistance of the president’s disregard for truth was, “The law would ‘end voting at five o’clock when working people are just getting off work,” a statement that got him four Pinocchio’s (the worst rating possible) from Washington Post senior fact checker Glenn Kessler.
And the line (and lies) of woke celebrities and corporations grew longer with each passing day. Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey thumped his chest on CNBC stating, “Let me be crystal clear and unequivocal. This legislation is unacceptable.”
A rather hypocritical statement from the CEO of a company whose Greater China and Korea president, Curt Ferguson, said a year earlier, “We are here for the long term. We’re here to invest. We’re here to build it. It’s going to be our next biggest business.”
From World War II and a taste of home for GIs around the globe to woke capitalism and cuddling up to communist China in two generations — not something I’d be bragging about, Mr. Quincey.
On the night the All-Star game was played in Denver (a much whiter, less diverse venue than Atlanta), the Braves were in fifth place in the National League Standings.
Print deadline precludes me from knowing exactly what happened Friday night when the Braves walked onto their home field, but I have no doubt they did so to the roar of a grateful crowd.
And as for Commissioner Manfred? I hope he was greeted by boos long and loud. Each and every one, well deserved.
Because when it mattered most, the Braves played ball while the commissioner played politics.
No matter the outcome of the series, Atlanta can be proud.
