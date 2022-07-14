“A rising tide lifts all boats .”
— President John F. Kennedy, 1963, at the Greers Ferry Dam dedication in Heber Springs, Ark.
Any reader of this column over the years has read those words more than once. Some might ask, “Why do I keep repeating them so often?”
I repeat them because they’re true. I repeat them because they’re still valid, because they still have meaning, and because if more politicians of both parties would listen to the basic common sense within them this United States of America wouldn’t be $30 trillion in debt with millions now having to choose between food on the table and gas in the tank.
And in the decade or so this column has been on these pages, you’ll also see George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan repeated over and over.
They’re repeated to remind the present of the wisdom of the past, to remind a current generation that what was said yesterday is still true today.
Guiding principles don’t have an expiration date.
Whether it was Washington, Benjamin Franklin or Jefferson over two centuries ago, Lincoln at our most critical moment, or Truman, Eisenhower, JFK and Reagan as we emerged to become the world’s sole superpower, each of them spoke wisdom beyond their time.
Such as Franklin’s response after Mrs. Elizabeth Powell’s question: “Well doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” as he exited Independence Hall on the final day of our Constitutional Convention. “A republic, if you can keep it,” Franklin said.
Such as Washington’s Thanksgiving proclamation of Oct. 3, 1789: “Whereas it is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor — and whereas both Houses of Congress have by their joint Committee requested me to recommend to the people of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.”
Such as Jefferson’s immortal, “We hold these truths to be self-evident …”
From Lincoln’s 1838 Lyceum speech, “If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher,” to his 1863 Gettysburg Address, “Four score and seven years ago ...”
Truman is known for “The buck stops here” attitude, but his “America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand,” is as true to our founding principles as any president has ever spoke.
And Eisenhower’s note if the D-Day landings had failed, “If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt it is mine alone” to his farewell address warning not just of the “military-industrial complex” but “the prospect of domination of the nation’s scholars by federal employment, project allocation and the power of money is ever present and is gravely to be regarded.”
Reagan on the fragility of our existence: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same.” And his “trust, but verify” and the most basic of basic truth: “Government’s first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives.”
Which brings me back to Kennedy’s rising tide and his context: “These projects produce wealth, they bring industry, they bring jobs, and the wealth they bring brings wealth to other sections of the United States. This state had about 200,000 cars in 1929. It has a million cars now. They weren’t built in this state. They were built in Detroit. As this state’s income rises, so does the income of Michigan. As the income of Michigan rises, so does the income of the United States. A rising tide lifts all the boats and as Arkansas becomes more prosperous so does the United States, and as this section declines so does the United States.”
Kennedy’s philosophy held then, holds today and will hold for every president who has sense enough to follow it.
You’d think that with over 9% inflation, gas and food prices at historic highs, and recession looming, President Joe Biden would be happy to embrace the policies of one of America’s most treasured presidents. But that would require him to cease his war on American fossil fuels and put reason above ideology.
Instead, he rides a tsunami of blame and deflection that’s drowning us all. It’s wrong in so many ways, but if there’s one thing we know about Biden it’s that he is, the undisputed expert on being wrong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.