On May 9, 1807, a 17-year-old penned a letter to then-President Thomas Jefferson asking for his advice on “the proper method to be pursued in the acquisition of sound political knowledge,” and what authors and subjects the president recommended for pursuing such.
He then closed with: “It would be a great favor, too, to have your opinion of the manner in which a newspaper, to be most extensively beneficial, should be conducted, as I expect to become the publisher of one for a few years.
“Accept venerable patriot, my warmest wishes for your happiness.”
That teenager was John Norvell.
He would go on to co-found the Pennsylvania Inquirer, which would become The Philadelphia Inquirer, and become one of the inaugural U.S. senators for the state of Michigan.
To what must have been quite the surprise to young Norvell, Jefferson replied in a letter dated June 11, 1807, that included the following:
“To your request of my opinion of the manner in which a newspaper should be conducted so as to be most useful, I should answer ‘by restraining it to true facts & sound principles only.’ Yet I fear such a paper would find few subscribers. It is a melancholy truth that a suppression of the press could not more completely deprive the nation of its benefits, than is done by its abandoned prostitution to falsehood. Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle.”
He continues: “Perhaps an editor might begin a reformation in some such way as this. Divide his paper into 4 chapters, heading the first ‘Truths’’; second, ‘Probabilities’; third, ‘Possibilities’; and fourth, ‘Lies.’” Section 1 would be “information from such sources as the editor would be willing to risk his own reputation for the their truth.” The second would contain that which “his judgment should conclude to be probably true” and sections 3 and 4 “should be professedly for those readers who would rather have lies for their money than the blank paper they would occupy.”
I can only imagine what words Jefferson would pen today.
He may have despised what the press had become when he wrote that letter, but he never wavered on the principle of a free and independent press being vital to the freedom and liberties of the American people.
Which is why when the AP feed last Tuesday announced “Fox, Dominion reach $787M settlement over election claims,” I can’t even begin to describe the depth of my disappointment.
The case involves a 2021 defamation lawsuit Dominion filed against Fox that was set for opening arguments that day. At issue was whether Fox News hosts — mainly Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham of the opinion side — had knowingly lied to viewers regarding claims of election fraud and more specifically that Dominion software had been manipulated to give the presidency to Joe Biden.
The discovery process disclosed a trove of internal texts and emails showing that concern over ratings was paramount to the truth.
Yes, it was the opinion side of the network (think these op/ed pages for print), and yes, there were disclaimers, but in my humble opinion, that should not absolve them from responsibility.
My hope to see at least one media outlet finally being held to account for fanning the flames of division burning this nation to the ground were squashed once again by the power of the almighty dollar.
My hope that The New York Times vs. Sullivan would at last be brought down to Earth burned out like a meteor in the night sky. It is the 1964 case that has provided basically unlimited immunity via “reckless disregard” and “actual malice” and I hoped it would finally be brought in line with some basic common sense.
My hope was that responsibility to fact would slowly make a comeback and producers and publishers across the country would once again think twice before airing or printing the single source leaks, hyperbole and gaslighting that has become the norm rather than the exception in the national media today.
In a phone call that afternoon, my caller noted that he, too, had been looking forward to the trial but from the standpoint that in his view a Dominion win could actually be beneficial for the press, that it could actually strengthen NYT vs. Sullivan by clarifying that the bar was not insurmountable and giving better guidance for the industry as a whole.
On the other hand, he noted a Fox win would further chill others from even attempting to hold an outlet accountable.
Sadly, in the end neither of us will ever know, as the “abandoned prostitution to falsehood” has prevailed and the nation will continue to be deprived of Jefferson’s dream of “true facts and sound principles.”
A sad end indeed.
