Last Sunday morning broke with the news that there had been a tentative “agreement in principle” between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden’s team on a debt ceiling deal.
As of deadline for this column, the House had passed the bill and it was moving over to the Senate, where Senate Majority Leader has stated he will keep the Senate in session until the bill passes.
The final House vote tally was 314–117, with 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats voting against the deal.
I now take you back to that Sunday morning, the three days that followed, and my own little visit down the rabbit hole of Republican infighting.
It was barely 9 a.m. Sunday and the screeds were coming, about how bad the deal was, how the speaker had gotten played, and how he had sold out the American people. The text of the bill hadn’t even been written yet, but the rage machine was already spinning at warp speed.
“Sell out,” “RINO,” “Traitor” and “Liar,” and plenty of other descriptions not fit for print were dive-bombing McCarthy and anyone else who dared even whisper a word of support for the agreement.
What I should have done was close the laptop and enjoy a peaceful Sunday morning. What I should not have done (but did) was jump into the Twitter fray with: “Perspective on @SpeakerMcCarthy “caved”: 1. You eat an elephant ONE piece at a time 2. We only have 1/2 of Congress 3. Biden/DNC left would NEVER allow what’s really needed 4. Debt is now topic for 2024 w/o media frenzy 5. It’s a START 6. Take the win & take back the WH & Senate.”
Because this is a family newspaper I shall refrain from relaying the responses received.
Two days later, U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., who sits on the House Commerce committee and represents East Tennessee, boldly declared: “I am voting NO on passing down trillions more in debt to our children and grandchildren while giving Democrats a blank check to pay for their radical agenda, including the weaponization of federal agencies. It’s time to get our fiscal house in order and rein in wasteful spending”
To which once again, I went against my better judgment and replied: “And that time comes when we have EARNED that right via elections & Constitutional process. I’m a twice Trump voter but we have only 1/2 of Congress. This ‘we demand’ is as bad as when @AOC & squad did it. Take the deal and win ‘24. Tweets mean nothing. Elections mean everything.”
As of this writing, Harshbarger’s tweet had received over 275,000 views with the overwhelming majority of interaction being in the “thank you,” “motion to vacate,” “fight,” etc. category.
My little ol’ tweet about reality? Didn’t stand a snowball’s chance.
But my most head-shaking moment came when a man in the thread praised Harshbarger as: “This is what COURAGE looks like.”
No, Mr. Twitter warrior, that is not what courage looks like.
Courage is realizing the political reality of the day, that despite fantastical dreams that the president and his party would agree to Republican demands to cut their most cherished programs, the reality is that the Republicans are lucky they got anything from Biden and company.
Courage is acknowledging that we’re a constitutional republic, and that within the bounds of that constitutional republic no political party that holds only half of Congress gets to mandate anything.
Is the deal perfect? Of course not. It couldn’t be.
Is it better than nothing? Absolutely.
No, it does not change our current path of a self-inflicted fiscal flameout, but it does lay the foundation upon which to build and buys us the time to do it.
It forces Congress back to regular order of annual appropriations bills or see mandatory 1% cuts kick in. Yes, 1% is barely noticable, but again, it’s better than nothing.
Yet in this columnist’s opinion, the most important part of the deal is that it takes the debt ceiling drama off the table until after the presidential election — drama that would only distract from the one thing that really matters: Republicans holding the House and winning back the Senate and the White House.
Without real, viable political power, the post-COVID-19 spending trajectory that Biden has set us upon will remain and before a child born today can graduate high school, this nation will face a debt crisis that will make the Great Depression a Sunday stroll in the park by comparison.
And that’s not some right-wing fanatic talking. That’s just plain old bipartisan math.
