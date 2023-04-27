After months of telling the press that he would announce when he’s ready and giving hints that it would be this summer or even early fall, Americans woke up Tuesday morning to a Biden 2024 campaign ad announcing that the president would indeed be seeking a second term.
No announcement before the press corps so the public could see him answer questions, and no public event before a crowd of supporters, but instead a carefully scripted, choreographed and edited video. If you’ve lived under a rock for the past 50 years, or just could never quite find the time to look at the truth behind the Biden facade, you might find it attractive, even inspiring.
For those living on the right side of the political aisle, it was typical Joe — poll-tested buzzwords meant to satisfy his frenzied base and spread warning of the coming apocalypse if voters dare to turn the White House over to a Republican.
Opening with images of Jan. 6, protesters in front of the Supreme Court, and a shot of the White House, it then cues the president:
“Freedom, personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important, nothing more sacred, that’s been the work of my first term. To fight for our democracy. This shouldn’t be a red or blue issue. To protect our rights, to make sure that everyone in this country is treated equally and that everyone is given a fair shot at making it.
“But you know around the country MAGA extremists are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms. Cutting Social Security that you paid for your entire life, while cutting taxes for the very wealthy, dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books and telling people who they can love all while making it more difficult for you to vote.
“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we’re in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are. The question we’re facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer. I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do, too.
“This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection.
“Because I know America, I know we’re good and decent people. I know we’re still a country that believes in honesty and respect and treating each other with dignity. That we’re a nation where we give hate no safe harbor. We believe that everyone is equal, that everyone should be given a fair shot to succeed in this country. Every generation in America has faced a moment when they have to defend democracy. Stand up for our personal freedom, stand up for the right to vote and our civil rights. And this is our moment. So if you’re with me, please go to joebiden.com and sign up. Let’s finish this job, I know we can. Because this is the United States of America and there’s nothing, simply nothing we cannot do if we do it together.”
I included the full transcript of that ad in this column as I will be referring back to it for the months to come — referring back to remind of what the president said versus what he does, reminding you that what you hear and see from this administration is as real as Alice’s Wonderland, and that what is said is opposite of that which for millennia has been known as truth.
I will remind younger Americans not to accept on blind faith but to research Germany of the 1930s, and Pravda of the old U.S.S.R., when a captive public was fed only that which its government approved.
There is not enough space in a year’s worth of columns to refute the entirety of the gaslighting within Biden’s 2024 announcement, but I’ll start by directing you to the Republican National Committee’s new website. www.factcheckbiden.com.
Too partisan? I understand your hesitation. So how about the Poynter Institute’s Politifact website? Hardly a right-wing outlet.
Of the 30 Biden fact checks on the first page, the tally comes in with 16 of his claims being deemed false, mostly false, “pants-on-fire” false or a full flop. Another seven fall in the category of half-true, six in the mostly true and all alone is but one true statement.
Yes, out of 30 fact checks, 23 were differing degrees of false or only half true.
Any American is free to blindly believe Biden as he/she desires. Yet all Americans should be aware that if Joe by some sick twist of fate actually gets a second term to “finish the job,” it will be the end of this nation as founded.
Fact check, true.
