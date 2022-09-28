Fascism: A political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition. (The definition is from merriam-webster.com.)
A National Public Radio headline: “A far-right group with neo-fascist roots wins big in Italy’s election,” introducing an interview on “far-right victories in Italy’s election, and the rise of far-right political parties in Europe.”
An nbcnews.com headline screams: “A far-right nationalist looks likely to become Italy’s first female prime minister.”
The New York Times website: “Giorgia Meloni Wins Voting in Italy, in Breakthrough for Europe’s Hard Right”
The theme on last Sunday’s Italian elections is clear: Say fascist, hard-right, roots back to Mussolini, etc., enough times and convince the masses that evil incarnate has just emerged as a 5’4” 45-year-old mother.
While her electoral victory is certainly a shock to the establishment elite, it’s a clip of a 2019 speech that has them apoplectic.
The Washington Post’s Philip Bump put Meloni’s words in print for his readers: “Why is the family an enemy? Why is the family so frightening? There is a single answer to all these questions.
“Because it defines us. Because it is our identity. Because everything that defines us is now an enemy for those who would like us to no longer have an identity and to simply be perfect consumer slaves.
“And so, they attack national identity, they attack religious identity, they attack gender identity, they attack family identity.
“I can’t define myself as Italian, Christian, woman, mother. No. I must be Citizen X, Gender X, Parent 1, Parent 2. I must be a number.
“Because when I am only a number, when I no longer have an identity or roots, then I will be the perfect slave at the mercy of financial speculators. The perfect consumer.
“That’s why we inspire so much fear. That’s why this event inspires so much fear. Because we do not want to be numbers. We will defend the value of the human being. Every single human being. Because each of us has a unique genetic code that is unrepeatable. And, like it or not, that is sacred. We will defend it. We will defend God, country and family.
“Those things that disgust people so much. We will do it to defend our freedom because we will never be slaves and simple consumers at the mercy of financial speculators. That is our mission.”
To which Bump smugly replies: “It’s important to understand that this came at the end of a longer speech,” and “The one that immediately preceded this but didn’t make ... the viral clip was: ‘Why do we spend our time fighting all types of discrimination, but we pretend not to see the greatest ongoing persecution, the genocide of the world’s Christians?’
“Changes the context a bit, no?”
So, Meloni speaks out against Christians being persecuted and Bump thinks its code for modern-day fascism? The level of ignorance among our so called educated never ceases to amaze.
I wonder what Bump would think of this fascist God and country speech: “We have been preserved, these many years, in peace and prosperity. We have grown in numbers, wealth and power, as no other nation has ever grown. But we have forgotten God. We have forgotten the gracious hand which preserved us in peace and multiplied and enriched and strengthened us; and we have vainly imagined, in the deceitfulness of our hearts, that all these blessings were produced by some superior wisdom and virtue of our own. Intoxicated with unbroken success, we have become too self-sufficient to feel the necessity of redeeming and preserving grace, too proud to pray to the God that made us!”
The author of that MAGA-esque, pre-fascist proclamation was none other than one Abraham Lincoln, March 30, 1863.
The sad truth is that Meloni’s 2019 speech all too clearly describes the policies and attitudes coming out of the Biden administration today.
Think about it.
Who’s using the power of the state to crush American energy independence?
Who’s labeling parents inquiring about their children’s school curriculum “domestic terrorists”?
Who’s putting hundreds of billions of dollars of student loan debt forgiveness on the backs of taxpayers who either responsibly paid off their debt or incurred none in the first place?
Who’s dividing students and society into “oppressed vs. oppressor”?
Who’s stripping away decades of Title IX progress by forcing female athletes to compete against biological males?
Hint: It’s certainly not those “existential threat to democracy” semi-fascist ultra-MAGAs the administration keeps obsessing over.
But don’t tell Joe Biden; he still thinks he’s saving our soul.
