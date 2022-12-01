After the U.S. national team hadn’t scored a single goal in its first two outings in the World Cup and was now matched up against Iran, I was having a moment of “the ’70s are calling, and they want their malaise back.”
Seriously? Not one goal in two games?
By the late 1970s, Vietnam, Watergate, a bungled Carter presidency and the emerging Iranian hostage crisis gave us little to celebrate as that decade ended.
We were still in a very hot “cold” war with the USSR, and communism was on the march.
The new decade dawned with the U.S. getting clobbered in the medal count in the 1980 winter Olympics hosted in Lake Placid, New York. By the time the closing ceremonies occurred, the communists had collected 45 medals to our measly dozen.
But the path to one of those 12 still lives in the hearts of every American old enough to remember that year.
The date was Feb. 22, 1980, and it was the first game of the “medal round.” The U.S. was pitted against the Soviet favorite. The Soviet team consisted of professionals; we were a college-aged amateurs. We weren’t just the youngest team in the tournament — we were the youngest national team in U.S. history.
It was modern-day David versus Goliath.
The first period ended in a 2-2 tie against the Soviet giant. Hope dimmed a bit when the second period ended down 3-2 but came back blinding bright in the third.
After first tying the game 3-3 a little over eight minutes in, the U.S. struck again and with 10 minutes left to play our amateurs led the professionals 4-3.
Those next 10 minutes would seem like hours. The Soviets attacked relentlessly but to no avail. And then Al Michaels began one of the most famous play-by-play calls in all of sports history: “11 seconds, you’ve got 10 seconds, the countdown going on right now! Morrow, up to Silk. Five seconds left in the game. Do you believe in miracles? YES!”
And with that a scrappy bunch of 20-something amateurs gave an entire nation a rekindling of spirit that it so sorely needed.
Seven years later, President Ronald Reagan stood before Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate and gave his “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” speech. Four years after that, the evil that had been the USSR was no more.
And so it was last Tuesday that as the U.S. and Iran took the field, I couldn’t help but see the parallels with that “miracle on ice.”
Lush green turf replaced glistening white ice and men in shorts replaced the pads and hockey sticks. but the spirit was the same, with two sets of players caught up in the geopolitical climate of the day.
In 1980, it was the Soviet government that was the enemy of its people; in 2022, it’s the Iranian regime killing protesters in the streets.
But the miracle this time wasn’t that the U.S. won that match. The miracle was what happened after.
The Iranian players had given it their all, and yet on that day, on that field, their all just wasn’t enough. For Iranian defensive midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi, the pain was too much. As the final whistle blew and the ending could not be changed, he sat down on the field where he’d just given his all, put his head in his hands and cried.
That image alone would have been enough to represent the anguish felt by all players across the world when that moment comes when you realize you’ve lost that must-win game. But that was just the beginning.
What Saied couldn’t know at that moment was that he was not alone.
USA forward Josh Sargent, noticed and kneeled down to give a hug and understanding. Then came substitute Brenden Aaronson, and then Deandre Yedlin and Tim Weah.
And Ezatolahi wasn’t the only Iranian player overcome. The anguish on the face of Ramin Rezaeian prompted an emotional hug of support from USA defender Antonee Robinson. The picture of a tearful Rezaeian, his head in the shoulder of a consoling Robinson, is a moment all too rare these days.
It was testament to the humanity of all, no matter the national flag, that when the politics are stripped, we’re all members of the same human race.
Win or lose, the U.S. team will eventually return home to the land of the free. The Iranian team, however, will be back in Iran, and quite possibly those very same players who were consoled by team USA will be beaten by their own government.
So, while we cheer on the red, white and blue, remember to pray for that Iranian team and the millions forced to live under the boot of the red, white and green of the Iranian regime.
