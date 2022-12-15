I remember it as if it was yesterday.
My cellphone rang, I answered a simple: “This is Geoff”
On the other end: “Hi Geoff, this is Carol Stark with The Joplin Globe”
And with those words I began a journey I could have never imagined — a journey that I treasure as one of the most important of my life.
Carol had an idea that a community blog site with a couple of local writers on the left and a couple of local conservatives would be a way for the Globe to engage readers that couldn’t be done in print.
And it was working until a question arose about the bloggers editing comments others made online. The question arose as to whose blog it was, and who could edit.
The Globe blogs weren’t ours. They were hosted by the paper and as such, if the comment wasn’t libelous, vulgar, illegal or a flat-out lie, it printed. Period. Whether someone liked or disliked what was written was immaterial.
Long story short, the debate went on, the acrimony increased, engagement decreased and the project was disbanded.
Fast forward a decade and we’re witnessing a similar situation with Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.
Pre-Musk, the left was insistent that Twitter was a “private” company and could regulate speech on its platform anyway it saw fit.
Post-Musk, the left (and the majority of the American media) is hair-on-fire apoplectic that Musk has dared to disagree and has instead begun dismantling the numerous speech suppression tools put into place by Twitter 1.0.
In support of Musk’s battle to return First Amendment principles to Twitter 2.0, enter Jeffrey Rosen. President and CEO of the National Constitution Center, George Washington University law professor and a contributing writer for The Atlantic, he is anything but a radical rightwinger. His politics may be right of center, but his legal scholarship is classical liberal.
His May 2 Atlantic article — “Elon Musk is right that Twitter should follow the First Amendment. A long history of free-speech jurisprudence backs him up” — reads as if the Founding Fathers wrote it themselves.
Breaking down an April 26 tweet by Musk (“By ‘free speech,’ I simply mean that which matches the law,” “I’m against censorship that goes far beyond the law”) Rosen points out that:
“Musk’s position is, in fact, convincing. Although private companies are not required to follow the First Amendment, nothing prevents them from doing so voluntarily. And in Twitter’s case in particular, there are strong reasons to believe that the First Amendment should presumptively govern. All four of the main principles that have historically guided the Supreme Court in interpreting the First Amendment apply just as powerfully to social-media platforms as they do to governments.”
And just what are those four principles?
1. Freedom of conscience is an unalienable right because people can only think for themselves.
2. Free speech makes representatives accountable to we the people.
3. Free speech is the best way to ensure the “discovery and spread of political truth.”
4. Free speech allows the public discussion necessary for democratic self-government.
Rosen expanded on the four using the writings of Thomas Jefferson and the former Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, two of America’s most staunch defenders of American’s right to freedom of speech.
His closing should be required reading for all America:
“Elon Musk’s position that Twitter should abide by the First Amendment is a radical one — at the moment, no other major social-media platform, with arguably the exception of Reddit, has chosen voluntarily to embrace First Amendment standards. But for the reasons Jefferson and Brandeis recognized, Musk is entirely correct. It doesn’t matter whether the president or a prominent social-media company is presuming to tell us what to think or restricting the information we receive in the interest of protecting us. In the end, all of us have a right and a responsibility to “think as (we) will and to speak as (we) think,” as Brandeis put it. In other words, we have no choice but to think for ourselves.”
Rosen uses Jefferson, Brandeis and logic to defend his position — a concept anathema to today’s political left but a concept critical to free and open debate.
Musk stands to lose millions if not billions on his Twitter purchase, yet still he stands.
And this American thanks him with all he’s got for taking that stand.
