With Thanksgiving Day 2022 now behind us and the Christmas season full upon us, I present for your perusing a bit of history and context of how we got here and where we go from here.
While there is no record of the exact date the “first Thanksgiving” between Native Americans and the English Pilgrims, the Farmer’s Almanac notes it was most likely in late September or October, as “Celebrating a fall harvest was a popular English tradition at the time …” and “The Plymouth area would be harvesting from September through mid-October.”
After enduring a treacherous ocean crossing and losing 45 of their original 102 number in the harsh winter after, the surviving settlers had much to be thankful for that fall.
While Jamestown, Virginia, was the site of first permanent English settlement on the continent, it was at Plymouth that the first seeds of religious freedom were planted on what would become American soil.
In this time of a rush to secularize everything, to erase God from every nook and cranny of the public square, it’s worth remembering that the primary purpose for the Pilgrims’ journey was not gaining monetary treasure but escaping religious persecution.
But their contribution to modern-day America reaches far beyond the writings and paintings of that first Thanksgiving.
And it happened before they’d even gone ashore.
The date was Nov. 11, 1620, and 41 Pilgrim men gathered to sign what we refer to today as the Mayflower Compact, a document that the First Amendment Encyclopedia at Middle Tennessee State University refers to as “the first constitution to have been written in the New World.”
Noting: “Whereas England has an unwritten constitution that embodies the principle of parliamentary sovereignty, one of America’s most important contributions to the idea of government by law is that of the written constitution, unchangeable by ordinary legislative means.”
The document declares that the signers “do by these presents solemnly and mutually, in the presence of God, and one of another, covenant and combine our selves together into a civil body politic, for our better ordering and preservation and furtherance of the ends aforesaid; and by virtue hereof to enact, constitute, and frame such just and equal laws, ordinances, acts, constitutions and offices, from time to time, as shall be thought most meet and convenient for the general good of the Colony, unto which we promise all due submission and obedience. In witness whereof we have hereunder subscribed our names at Cape Cod, the eleventh of November, in the year of the reign of our sovereign lord, King James, of England, France, and Ireland, the eighteenth, and of Scotland the fifty-fourth. Anno Dom. 1620.”
While the compact itself was dissolved as a rule of law when the Plymouth Colony joined the Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1691, its concepts have stayed with us for over four centuries now.
And those guiding principles were clearly on the mind of Gouverneur Morris, delegate of Pennsylvania when he authored the preamble to our present Constitution:
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
The “better ordering and preservation” becomes “to form a more perfect Union,” “frame such just and equal laws” condenses to “establish Justice,” and the “as shall be thought most meet and convenient for the general good of the Colony” translates into “promote the general Welfare.”
And it’s certainly plausible that the closing pledge by the signers of the Mayflower Compact had an impact on Thomas Jefferson’s, “And for the support of this declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor,” closing for the Declaration of Independence.
And so, I ask, reflect upon what happened those four centuries past.
The struggles and perseverance of those first settlers, the courage of our founders taking on the most powerful military might in the world a century and a half later, and all the blood and sacrifice since that has kept this nation free.
Then thank God that you live in the greatest nation human history has ever known.
And last but by no means least, commit yourself to protecting that nation from enemies foreign and domestic; that the freedoms forged those centuries past are still there centuries in the future.
Do that and future generations will look back in thanks as we do today.
Don’t do it and die knowing your great-grandchildren will look back in scorn and disgust.
