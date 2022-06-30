You save sixteen cents, what do you get?
Another day older and deeper in debt.
St. Peter don’t you call me ‘cause I can’t go
I owe my soul to incompetent Joe.”
(With apologies to Tennessee Ernie Ford.)
It was one year ago that the official White House Twitter account reminded us, “The cost of a 4th of July cookout in 2021 is down (16 cents) from last year.”
That oh so joyous “fact” had a lead in of: “Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish.”
When Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pushed back on Press Secretary Jen Psaki about the ridiculous notion (“That’s like a bite of a hot dog.”) she stuck to script with: “I will say that what we are most focused on is the fact that we’ve created now more than 3 million jobs since the president took office. That’s what we’re focused on, and continuing to implement additional components of his economic Build Back Better agenda.”
When that exchange took place, the Biden administration was praising his trillions in additional spending proposed for the “American Rescue Plan,” and anyone daring to mention the threat of inflation was promptly mocked.
Gas and groceries were already starting their climb to the stratosphere, but nervous Americans were assured by administration officials and the president himself that there was no need to worry, as any inflation was just “transitory.”
What a difference a year makes. Or is it, what a difference 246 years make?
For it was then that Thomas Jefferson’s, “When in the course of human events” and, “We hold these truths to be self-evident” were first being presented to what would become the American people — words that the 56 patriots who put their signatures to that document knew were their death warrant if ever caught by agents of the British government.
In the 11 years that followed, a war would be fought (and won), the Articles of Confederation would be adopted (and proven unworkable) and the Constitutional Convention of 1787 would bring forth the world’s most significant document since the Magna Carta.
It is a document of self-governance unlike any in human history — a document that made government a servant of the people and that ensured the freedom of future generations with a division of power between three distinct branches, each branch having the power to check the other.
Yet, here we sit on the eve of Independence Day 246 at one of the most perilous times in our history.
No, we are not engaged in a great Civil War creating battlefield dead at a horrific rate.
No, we are not engaged in a World War against the worst evil the world has ever known.
No, we are not engaged in a Cold War that brought the world to the brink of nuclear war in October of 1963.
But make no mistake, we are a nation at war — a cultural war, a war of ignorance of history.
It is a war that is putting the U.S. Supreme Court of the United States, and with it, the rule of law that is fundamental to all rights, regardless of personal politics, in the crosshairs of the radical left wing — a left wing that for six decades has relied upon a liberal judiciary to impose its will upon the American populace.
Policies that couldn’t get passed legislatively via the “will of the people” instead had to be handed down from the bench via judicial fiat.
And that rage your witnessing against recent court decisions?
All those false claims that the Kennedy decision allows public school teachers to force their religion on students?
All the lies about the decision striking down the state of New York treating the Second Amendment as a second-class right?
All that rage about the Dobbs decision being the most horrific in the history?
That rage is the last gasp of the political left losing its golden goose, its symbiotic relationship with a liberal Supreme Court. After decades of tilting left, balance is being restored. Nothing more, nothing less.
I leave you this week with another Jefferson gem: “History in general, only informs us of what bad government is.”
With a year and a half of Biden government behind us, its history speaks for itself. Yes, it’s government as bad as it gets, but we’ve been through worse, and we’ll get through Biden.
Never forget that, and we’ve still got many happy Independence Days to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.