I hadn’t been following the latest legal escapade involving Donald J. Trump, but I did take notice Tuesday of the verdict regarding advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him — a verdict where a federal jury in Manhattan found Trump liable for defamation and sexual abuse and awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.
The case was twofold: One being that in 1996 Trump had lured her into a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store on the premise of modeling a piece of lingerie, where he then assaulted her, and the second being defamation for Trump’s October 2022 screed on his Truth Social website.
The defamation award is not surprising, as there’s a straight line from her claim to his words.
The surprise is the sexual abuse verdict.
The jury of nine men and three women obviously believed Carroll’s story and witnesses that the event happened. Yet they let Trump off on rape and moved down to sexual abuse. You either believe Carroll’s rape accusation or you don’t. She didn’t say he groped her, she said he raped her.
The majority of opinions I’ve read on the subject boil down to “the jury believed that something happened but just couldn’t bring themselves to support the rape charge.”
In other words, they chickened out.
Trump is appealing, of course, but before he does he’d do well to look in the mirror and ask himself: “How much of the verdict was based upon believing Carroll versus how much did my own words and actions over the years make it easy to believe that it was ‘more than likely’ I was capable of doing what she claimed”?
The “Access Hollywood” tape is just part of this.
Yes, the verdict was based upon the “preponderance of evidence” and “more than likely” standard, but in the end, a verdict is a verdict. So what’s the “more likely than not” in store for the 2024 primaries?
For Republicans: It’s “more likely than not” that Trump will have more legal troubles as the months pass on. You can scream “witch hunt” until the broom breaks but that won’t change the fact that for all the good his policies did, the man as a person is a mess.
You can stick with, “But he’s the only one who’s been there and can undo Joe’s damage,” but you’d be relying upon a very brittle and unstable stick.
For Democrats: It’s “more likely than not” that eventually Biden’s handlers will have to put him before the press and the public without the carefully scripted events, or the “sit here, stop here” note cards they’ve been using during this first term.
You can deny that the president’s not slipping in physical ability and mental agility, but you’d be denying what Americans witness with their own eyes and ears each and every day.
Which brings me to last Saturday’s spot-on editorial “Harry Truman for President!” and my online comment that I reprint here for your consideration:
“Well said, and oh how we need a ‘Give em hell Harry’ now.”
While many Republican and Democratic primary voters are either still clinging to Trump as the “give the deep state hell” candidate or Biden for his attacks on “MAGA extremist Republicans,” both sides of the aisle forget that while Harry had the fight in him, he also had character — something that neither of the current front runners for their parties have.
Both also forget the “Buck stops here” Truman trait that both Trump and Biden ignore. They take the credit for all things good (even take to lying about the extent of the good) yet never a single word accepting responsibility and taking accountability when things go wrong.
I don’t care what letter a candidate has behind his/her name; if they have the principles and foresight of our founders, the guts of Truman, the practicality of Bill Clinton, and the optimism and economic policies of John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, then that candidate gets my support and my vote.
I realize many of you reading this will tell me, “Geoff, such a person just doesn’t exist today.”
Yet I assure you, they’re out there. Whether they can get traction against the two who refuse to pass the torch to the next generation is still unknown, but if they do, all Americans, no matter their politics will be better off.
Sure, it’s a pipe dream at this point, but stranger things have happened. (See Trump/Biden).
The sad truth is that at this point in time, the 2024 presidential election will be between two men who between them have told more lies than all previous holders of the office combined.
We can do better. We have done better. We should do better.
