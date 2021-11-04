Terry McAuliffe had it all. Born into a Democratic family, he had it in his blood. So blue was his blood that at the age of 22 he was the national finance director for former President Jimmy Carter’s reelection campaign. When Carter lost, he got a law degree from Georgetown and proceeded to make a fortune in banking, real estate and telecommunications.
His personal relationship with Bill and Hillary Clinton and chairing the Democratic National Committee permanently embedded him into the elite of the Democratic party.
But with an ego at least as big as Donald Trump’s, he wasn’t satisfied with having just one term as governor of Virginia, so in December 2020 he announced his candidacy to grab himself a second.
Enter Glenn Allen Youngkin. An unheard of candidate with no previous campaign experience, he had one thing McAuliffe didn’t: Youngkin was born in Virginia and his roots were firmly planted in Old Dominion soil. And while he, too, made a fortune in finance and business, he wasn’t ingrained into the political machines of any party.
When he accepted the Republican Party nomination, the conventional wisdom was that he had as much a chance of defeating McAuliffe as a snowball’s chance in hell.
But when McAuliffe said during a gubernatorial debate “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” that snowball got a heat shield — a shield that McAuliffe would ignore until the election results forced him to confront his return to private life.
And that’s the short version of what happened at the top of the ticket.
But there’s another story to that election, a story of two other Republicans.
It’s the story of Winsome Sears, the first black woman to be elected to statewide office and who will become the next Lt. Governor, and of Jason Miyares, who became become Virginia’s first Hispanic attorney general.
Not exactly the white-supremacist, racist, Jim Crow-2.0 narrative put out by the Democratic media machine.
While Sears’ acceptance speech did acknowledge the historic significance of her win, the bulk of her message was an inspiring story of family, opportunity and old-fashioned hard work.
She opened with, “I am at a loss for words for the first time in my life.” and when someone in the crowd yelled, “Way to go Marine,” she showed pride, grace and humility.
“Yes. Marine Corps. Motivated. Dedicated. So, I’m here because of you. I’m here because you voted for me. I’m here because you put your trust in me. That’s the only reason I’m here. Thank you. Thank you.”
From there she introduced her husband, her two daughters and went to her speech. She told of her father, who immigrated from Jamaica in 1963 at the height of the civil rights movement, a father who came to America with just $1.75 to his name, “took any job he could find, and he put himself through school and started his American dream. And now, he’s comfortably retired.”
She told how when she joined the Marine Corps she was still a Jamaican, “But this country had done so much for me, I was willing, willing to die for this country.”
On the issue of race relations, she gave the left a bucket of cold, hard truth: “But I say to you, there are some who want to divide us, and we must not let that happen. They would like us to believe we are back in 1963, when my father came. We can live where we want. We can eat where we want. We own the water fountains. We have had a Black president elected, not once, but twice. And here, I am living proof.”
“In case you haven’t noticed, I am Black, and I have been Black all my life. But that’s not what this is about.”
She stressed the importance of education “Because education lifted my father out of poverty, education lifted me out of poverty, education will lift us all out of poverty because we must have marketable skills so that our children cannot just survive, but they will thrive, and they will create generational wealth. That’s what this is about. ... It’s a historic night. Yes, it is. But I didn’t run to make history. I just wanted to leave it better than I found it. And with your help, we’re going to do that.”
Sears address to the crowd Tuesday night was less than ten minutes, but in those ten minutes she encapsulated the spirit of millions of Americans past, present and future.
This world cannot have too many Winsome Sears. Here’s hoping that four years from now we’re listening to her give another victory speech. Only this time, it’s as governor-elect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.