“If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be. The functionaries of every government have propensities to command at will the liberty and property of their constituents. There is no safe deposit for these but with the people themselves; nor can they be safe with them without information. Where the press is free and every man able to read, all is safe.”
Thomas Jefferson to Col. Charles Yancy, Jan. 6, 1816.
And for the better part of two centuries, we did pretty good following Jefferson’s advice.
Then came the assassination of John F. Kennedy, and the beginning of the drifting away from our founding principles.
The ascension of Lyndon Johnson to the presidency saw a man obsessed with getting rid of all things Kennedy and making his own grand mark on American society. (Sound familiar?)
He was a man so obsessed that less than nine months after Kennedy’s assassination, he would withhold key information from Congress and the American public to push through the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution that would see over 37,000 Americans return home in body bags before he would finally leave office.
The Vietnam horror was bad enough, but when he took the country from a “hand up, help those in need” to the “hand out, everyone is entitled,” it was the beginning of the all-encompassing federal government reaching into every aspect of our lives that we have today.
Less then 16 years after the rifle cracks rang out in Dealey Plaza, four new cabinet level department were added to the federal government, each with sweeping powers and each with billions upon billions of our tax dollars year after year to enforce that power, bringing into full view the “propensities to command at will the liberty and property of their constituents” that Jefferson warned of and that we are living today.
On Oct. 17, 1979, the department that today controls over 4,000 taxpayer-funded federal employees pulling the levers of a $68 billion dollar budget came into existence. In the 38 years prior to that colossal mistake, the United States had saved the world from the worst evil it has ever seen and put men on the moon and returned them safely to Earth. And we did it with No. 2 pencils, slide rules and good old-fashioned American ingenuity.
No massive federal Department of Education needed. No domestic army of experts and bureaucrats pushing ideology over instruction.
No federal takeover of student loans allowing academia to grow its bureaucracy on the backs of its students.
Combine the above with the majority of our national press and media in bed with the Democratic party and you have exactly the “what never was and what never will be” that Jefferson warned.
As much as Jefferson battled the press for what would be written about him personally, he was adamant about how critical a free press was in preserving the republic. Yes, for all of you “our democracy is at stake” screechers, we’re a republic not a direct democracy. And yes, there is a difference. A very significant difference. Learn it, please.
Serving as minister to France under appointment by the pre-Constitution Confederation Congress, Jefferson noted in a letter to Edward Carrington on Jan. 16, 1787, that: “the basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter. but I should mean that every man should receive those papers and be capable of reading them.”
The newspaper smears during his presidential years led him to write in a letter to John Norvell on June 14, 1807: “Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle. The real extent of this state of misinformation is known only to those who are in situations to confront facts within their knowledge with the lies of the day.” Yet his philosophy of a free press in general never wavered.
While we still technically have Jefferson’s free press, much of that national press is now filled with activists for their cause rather than honest brokers of information. And it is ripping us apart.
Combine that with an education system mired in bureaucracy and an administration at the beck and call of national unions and millions of our most vulnerable are having their future destroyed before it starts.
We have done better, we can do better, we must do better. The question is, will today’s press reform itself in time to allow it to happen?
