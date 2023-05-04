While TikTok the app is getting the headlines, it’s the ticktock of time that has my attention.
We’re at a point in time unlike any other in our history — a point in time that has more than a few things, shall I say, upside down.
Our national debt now stands at almost $32 trillion against an economy generating roughly $30 trillion in economic output. Yet our current president has presented a budget to Congress calling for more spending and more debt for years to come. It is a plan and path that is as unsustainable as it is irresponsible.
The time is fast approaching when the U.S. Treasury Department will no longer be able to issue new debt unless the federal government’s debt ceiling is raised. The House has passed a bill to raise the ceiling along with keeping spending at 2022 levels and clawing back unspent COVID-19 money.
It’s not perfect, but it’s a start.
Except President Joe Biden refuses to discuss any spending restraints in conjunction with the debt ceiling and instead blames MAGA extremist Republicans as hostage takers. His words get cheers from his leftwing base but ignore the history of past presidents and Congresses hammering out prior deals. Adding insult to injury, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, won’t even put the House bill up for a vote.
In 2012, the debt was $16 trillion — a debt that took over two centuries to accumulate, a debt that we have basically now doubled in just over a decade.
Ticktock!
Ticktock!
In the words of Ben Franklin: “He that goes a borrowing, goes a sorrowing.”
On Jan. 20, 2021, President Biden didn’t just start his war on the domestic fossil fuel industry and the hundreds of thousands of jobs dependent upon it, he also chose to surrender our southern border to the far-left activists who now are dictating his domestic policy.
With the stroke of a pen, contracts were canceled and workers who the day before had jobs were forced to usher in the Biden years looking for work. Sections of the border wall already paid for began rusting in the sun and millions in penalty payments were added on the backs of American taxpayers without even a thought.
To date, over five million migrants have illegally crossed our southern border and been released into the nation for a magical court date years in the future.
For over two and a half years now, border counties and communities have been thrown into a living hell. Hospitals and schools are overrun, ranchers can’t let their children outside without being supervised by an armed family member, and all Biden does is blame Congress.
Ticktock!
Ticktock!
No border, no nation.
On Jan. 20, 2021, Biden inherited a shaky world but a stable world. U.S. power was still feared and NATO members who had shirked their duty of 2% GDP contributions had been shamed into paying by his predecessor.
Then came Biden’s Afghanistan bug out, and in the blink of an eye every dictator and terrorist the world over took notice. If Biden was willing to abandon American allies and the Afghan people for a 9/11 political photo op, what else would he be willing to do?
Russia has now invaded Ukraine, Iranian gunboats are commandeering tankers in international waters and China is expanding its military exponentially.
While thousands of active duty American troops were booted for not getting the mandated COVID-19 vaccine, we have a secretary of energy calling for an all-electric vehicle fleet for our military by the 2030s.
Ticktock!
Ticktock!
No strength, no peace.
The heart of any nation is its economy. And the lifeblood of that economy is energy. Biden inherited a domestic energy industry poised to keep energy cheap and abundant for the American people for decades to come.
But from day one, Biden has shown that he would rather please the far left wing of his party than look out for the working class and most vulnerable among us. The higher energy costs and inflation that his policies have created now has tens of millions of Americans suffering needlessly for the sake of the president’s political ideology.
Be it gas stoves, washing machines, incandescent light bulbs, cars, trucks or even the food we eat, Biden’s regulatory machine is massive and on the march — a march that leaves in its wake fewer choices, less freedom and a future far more uncertain than it should be.
Ticktock!
Ticktock!
You can’t save the soul of a nation while you’re driving a stake through its heart.
