I grew up far away from the New York sandbox that was Donald Trump’s playground. Over the years, I’d see an article here, a TV appearance there, but I never took him as seriously as he took himself.
“The Apprentice” debuted in January 2004. I gave it a look and unlike the 20 some million weekly viewers who tuned in that year, I chose differently. I found nothing redeeming in a show about an arrogant loudmouth berating a new “loser” each week.
It was as if the Joker and the Penguin were sitting in judgment of Batman and Robin. It may have been called “reality TV,” but in reality, it was anything but.
Fast forward to June 16, 2015. One of the most stunning women on the planet stepped onto an escalator at Trump Tower. Behind her a man with strange hair gave a thumbs-up sign to a ragtag group of “supporters.”
As I watched this modern-day P.T. Barnum launch his presidential campaign, I honestly didn’t know what to think. But I did know that the media were going to have a field day with the circus that was most assuredly coming.
I’m on record as voting for Donald Trump for president, not just once but twice. To some, that makes me a racist, homophobe, transphobe, misogynist, xenophobe and a myriad of other labels the left applies to those that dare disagree with party ideology.
To the corporate legacy media, I’m a “Trumper.”
To the opponent Trump defeated in the 2016 presidential election, I’m a “deplorable.”
To the current president, I’m either a MAGA, a Super MAGA, an Ultra-MAGA, or a semi-fascist who is an “existential threat to our democracy.”
To those that know me, I’m the same as ever. Pre-Trump, during Trump, post-Trump, I’m still the fiscally conservative, socially semi-liberal, founding-principles constitutionalist I’ve always been.
For those who don’t know me and question my vote for a man they perceive to be the epitome of evil incarnate, I answer simply: I put policy over personality.
Ultimately, it boiled down to the fact I was my father’s son.
In my 2019 tribute column to him and his generation, I noted his own dilemma with the 2016 election:
“When reading the disclaimer on his absentee ballot, he noted the part about voting under duress and didn’t hesitate telling Mom: “Hell yes, I’m voting under duress: I’m sure as hell not voting for her (Hillary Clinton), but I don’t want to vote for him (Trump) either.”
The presidential elections of 2016 and 2020 for me were just as Dad described — forced to pick between the proverbial lesser of two evils. Trump was certainly out of the norm, yet Clinton and Joe Biden both represented the real existential threat to this republic: an unchecked growth of federal power and the administrative state that enforces that power.
Trump’s personality was something I never wanted to see in the Oval Office, but when compared to the policies that Clinton would have implemented and the disastrous policies that Biden already has, there was no choice but to vote Trump.
Dave Seminara’s recent op-ed in The Wall Street Journal summed it up: “The media typically divides the GOP into two camps, Trump supporters and Never Trumpers. Many Republicans I know fall into neither one. We oppose Never Trumpers on ideological grounds, but we’re also exhausted with Donald Trump, convinced he’s damaging our side’s chances in the midterms and will lose in 2024 if he’s the GOP nominee.”
His analysis is spot on: “If Republicans want to escape the nightmarish conditions Mr. Biden has inflicted on the country, they can’t allow Mr. Trump to continue to lead the party. Mr. DeSantis and other conservative leaders don’t have to denounce the former president. But they must distance themselves from him and talk Mr. Trump’s most ardent supporters off the ledge, making the case that competency and substance are more important than bluster and bravado.”
2016 and 2020 were about keeping the radical political left as far away from power and policy as possible. Trump was the only one at the time standing athwart that threat.
Millions of American families are now paying the price for too many 2020 voters putting personality over policies that had made America energy independent, had inflation in check, gas and food stable, our southern border secure and our foreign enemies at bay, policies that Biden has summarily reversed without reason or thought.
The depth and breadth of Biden’s damage is still unknown, but the one positive is that, come the election of 2024, millions of voters will have personally experienced the consequences of their Biden vote.
And more than a few will finally realize that a bad personality can be a grating distraction, but bad policy can be far, far worse.
