In the early morning hours of July 16, 1945, a lone steel tower was being hammered by winds and rain in a remote part of the New Mexico desert. Roughly 300 miles southwest of Amarillo, Texas, and a mere 100 miles south of Albuquerque, New Mexico, it was, at the time, as remote a place as remote could be.
A storm front had blown in the previous evening and showed no sign of relenting throughout the night. Yet just as meteorologist John M. “Jack” Hubbard had predicted, a window opened at 5 a.m. — a window predicted to last only an hour.
Cradled at the top of that 100-foot steel skeleton was a device known only as the “Gadget” — a device conceived in theory and built on theory, but a device that, if the theory worked, would forever change reality for every living being on the planet.
And so it was that at 5:29:45 that morning the atomic age was born. For at that moment, a spherical array of explosives imploded into gadget’s plutonium core and the word “Trinity” took on an entirely new meaning.
The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center describes the event: “18.6 kilotons of power, instantly vaporizing the tower and turning the surrounding asphalt and sand into green glass, called “trinitite.” Seconds after the explosion, an enormous blast sent searing heat across the desert, knocking observers to the ground.
Reports from witnesses came from as far as 200 miles away. A forest ranger 150 miles west of the blast said he saw a flash of fire, an explosion and black smoke. An individual 150 miles north said the explosion “lighted up the sky like the sun.”
A U.S. Navy pilot flying at 10,000 feet near Albuquerque, New Mexico, said it lit up the cockpit of his plane and was like the sun rising in the south. When he radioed Albuquerque Air Traffic Control for an explanation, he was simply told, “Don’t fly south.”
After the test, the Alamogordo Air Base issued a press release that stated simply, “A remotely located ammunition magazine containing a considerable amount of high explosives and pyrotechnics exploded, but there was no loss of life or limb to anyone.”
The actual cause of the blast was not disclosed until after the U.S. bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6.
The release of Christopher Nolan’s biographical film “Oppenheimer” is introducing younger generations to the development, use and aftermath of the atomic bomb, while it reminds us of the older generations of the realities we’ve lived with ever since that fateful morning.
The film is also unfortunately again bringing out the critics of President Harry Truman’s decision to drop the bomb — critics that are all too happy to spout their moral superiority while conveniently refusing to acknowledge the context of his time, context that I wrote on the Smithsonian’s 50th anniversary of Hiroshima and context that still stands today:
“America did not want war those long years ago. It was another dawn of Dec. 7 which forced us to fight, and though the causality count is not as high, the unsuspecting victims of Pearl Harbor are just as dead.
“No matter what your personal beliefs, years of scrutiny have revealed one unshakable fact. President Truman made his decision in the sincere hope of saving lives, Japanese as well as American. We had just incurred the bloodbaths of Iwo Jima and Okinawa, and the predictions were even bleaker for a conventional assault on the Japanese mainland.
“Had he not used the bomb, two things are certain:
“1. There would be no debate because the Enola Gay would be nothing more than another B-29, by now long forgotten.
“2. There would be tens of thousands less grandfathers and tens of thousands more graves on both sides of the Pacific.
“Those who question the casualty projections and estimates of the stubbornness of the Japanese leaders should reflect upon one thing. Even after seeing the devastation of Hiroshima, the Japanese government still refused to surrender. Only after Nagasaki were they finally forced to their knees.
“Perhaps, just perhaps, without Hiroshima it is very likely that we would instead be paying homage to a wasteland where New York or Moscow once stood. For it is a testament to man’s own idiocy, that throughout civilization, no new weapon has ever been vindicated until at last used against the ‘enemy.’
“Had it not been used to end World War II, it was only a matter of time before the bomb started World War III.”
“Give ’em hell” Harry can be criticized for other things, but his decision to end the war once and for all is not one of them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.