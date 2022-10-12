With the midterm elections just around the corner, I thought I’d share some thoughts on what’s at stake. Specifically, thoughts regarding the Democratic Party side of the ballot.
NUCLEAR WAR: The pro-war Democratic Party of today has led us to the brink of nuclear war. President Joe Biden and Democratic party elites have pushed us to the precipice of nuclear war.
RULE OF LAW: Today’s Democratic Party rejects the rule of law. The people’s trust, our trust in the rule of law, is the foundation of our democracy. By weaponizing the security state and federal law enforcement for their own partisan political ambitions, Democrat leaders are undermining the rule of law and turning our democracy into a banana republic. When the party in power does not believe in the rule of law that they’re responsible for writing and enforcing laws, our democracy is doomed.
FREEDOM OF SPEECH: Today’s Democratic Party does not believe in our constitutionally protected right to free speech. Fostering diversity of thought and freedom of expression is the very foundation of any flourishing democracy. Democratic Party leaders don’t agree. They are led by fanatical ideologues who pose a threat to our democracy because they don’t believe in freedom. And they are working hand in glove with corporate for-profit media and Big Tech to smear and silence political opponents and anyone who dares to challenge their authority.
RACISM: Today’s Democratic Party racializes everything and blatantly foments anti-white racism. The Democratic machine has betrayed Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream — his dream of a nation where we are judged based on the content of our character rather than the color of our skin. And in their blind pursuit of power, Democratic leaders have reduced each of us as God’s children to the color of our skin. Using identity politics tears us apart, all so they can win a few votes, all so they can gain more political power.
ANTI-WOMAN: Today’s Democratic Party is anti-woman. There’s no greater expression of hatred and hostility toward women than to erase the existence of women as a category of people. They can no longer even define what a woman is, and they’re demanding that we replace words like mother with “birthing person” and place women at risk just to please biological men who claim to be women at any given moment. By denying that there are biological differences between men and women, they’re erasing women and denying the existence of objective truth. This is really the bigger issue here, because if one denies the existence of truth, then there are no boundaries, there are no limits in our society. And really what happens then is the truth becomes whatever those in power want it to be.
FAMILY: Today’s Democratic Party is undermining families. Families are the bedrock of civilization. Today’s Democratic Party does not recognize this truth and the importance of this central foundational role that families play in our society and civilization. And because they don’t recognize this truth, they want to strip away the rights of parents to raise their kids, claiming, “Hey, we in the government know what’s better for you and your children and your family better than you do.”
Families are the foundation of civilization, and our society and today’s Democratic Party’s policies are very quickly eroding that foundation to the detriment of us all.
Now, before those of you on the left side of the political aisle start firing up your keyboards with letters saying “Caldwell is a moron,” etc., etc., I refer you to my opening line where I said I wanted to “share” some thoughts.
Because those are not my words, they are the words of former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, the presidential candidate for the Democratic Party nomination in 2020 who debuted her YouTube channel, “The Tulsi Gabbard Show,” with those words and more, and closed with:
“I believe in a government that is of the people by the people and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, they stand for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite … So today I’m calling on my fellow common-sense independent-minded Democrats to join me in taking action, join me in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that this so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking this country, I invite you to join me.”
I disagree with Gabbard in many areas, but on her frustration with today’s Democratic Party, I couldn’t agree more. My maternal grandparents are rolling in their graves wondering what happened to their beloved Democratic Party.
On this day, in this column, I thank her for noting the obvious that far too many Americans today are so willing to ignore.
