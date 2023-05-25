You’ve read of the wars and the battles. You’ve read the names as I tell their stories — their selflessness of their sacrifice. From the Revolutionary War forward, over 1.3 million men and women have given their lives that we have ours.
In all the years I’ve been writing this column, the greatest honor of having this space each week boils down to two days: Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
And it is again my privilege to introduce you to two more young men whose names are among that 1.3 million.
The telegram is dated Feb. 21, 1945: “The Secretary of War desires me to express his deep regret that your son, 1st Lieutenant Madison E. Gillaspey has been reported missing in action since twenty one February over Philippine Islands. If further details or information are received, you will be promptly notified.”
One year and a day later, Feb. 22, 1946, another letter is written: “Dear Mr. and Mrs. Gillaspey:
“Since your son, First Lieutenant Madison E. Gillaspey, 0773618, Air Corps, was reported missing in action 21 February 1945, the War Department has entertained the hope that he survived and that information would be revealed dispelling the uncertainty surrounding his absence. However, as in many cases, the conditions of warfare deny us such information. The record concerning your son shows that he was the pilot and sole occupant of an F-5 (P-38) reconnaissance plane which departed from Lingayen Airdrome, Luzon, about 10:15 A.M, 21 February 1945, and failed to return from a photo reconnaissance mission to points northeast of Manila and south of Laguna de Bay. A P-38 plane which is believed to have been your sons’ aircraft was seen to fall to earth southwest of Norzagaray, Luzon. Searches were initiated immediately.
“In view of the fact that twelve months have now expired without the receipt of evidence to support a continued presumption of survival, the War Department must terminate such absence by a presumptive finding of death.
“I regret the necessity for this message but trust that the ending of a long period of uncertainty may give at least some small measure of consolation. I hope you may find sustaining comfort in the thought that the uncertainty with which war has surrounded the absence of your son has enhanced the honor of his service to his country and his sacrifice.
“Sincerely yours, Edward F. Witsell, Major General, the adjutant General of the Army.”
The first lieutenant had celebrated his 21st birthday just three months earlier; he would never make his 22nd.
This letter is dated May 13, 1945, and addressed to Audry J. Gillaspey, Argyle, Iowa.
“Dear Mrs. Gillaspey: May I, on behalf of the officers and men of Company ‘G’ 393d Infantry, extend to you my deepest sympathy on the passing of your husband, Sergeant Winton E. Gillaspey, 37642715, who was killed in action against the enemy on the 27th of April, 1945 in the vicinity of Eining, Germany. ...
“... Winton, a squad leader in an Infantry rifle company, was engaged in clearing a small town on the Southern shore of the Danube river. His company, the first in our regiment to cross, had effected a crossing of the river several hours before. When they entered the town, the enemy started firing with all the weapons they could muster to delay our advance. Winton was killed by small arms fire during this action. His death occurred instantly. He was identified by several comrades and by the identification tags he wore at the time.
“In this action, as in every action in which he participated, he advanced into battle bravely and unflinchingly. His devotion to duty and to the cause for which he fought will forever be a credit to him and the nation he served so proudly and well. all the officers and men of Winton’s unit held him in the highest regard, and on behalf of them I offer my sincere condolences. I am sure that it will be consoling to remember the words of Him Who said, ‘Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.’ Most sincerely yours, Robert E. Freed, 1st Lt., Infantry, Personnel Officer.”
Two months, two brothers, two sons, never to be seen again. One died 8,000 miles away in the Pacific Ocean, the other over 4,000 miles away in Germany.
The younger, a bachelor pilot; the elder, a married sergeant who would leave behind a widow and a 2-year-old daughter who would never know him.
And so it is, as I’ve done for so many years past, I ask you once again: No matter your plans Monday, please take a moment to pray and remember those who gave all that you live free today.
