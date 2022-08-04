It started on Monday, Dec. 15. It ended 26 days later on Jan. 10th.
What began in the year of our Lord 1788 crossed over into the year of our Lord 1789, and with that crossing set forth a process unprecedented in human history. For the first time since man emerged from the caves, political power was put in the hands of the people instead of the size of one’s army or the right of one’s birth.
The event was the first presidential election of the newly formed United States of America, a constitutional republic born of but one singular ideal: that the God-given right to live in freedom and liberty was preeminent over a government’s desire to restrict said freedoms and liberty.
In the 234 years since those first ballots were cast, this nation has gone from an upstart that England thought it could still quash in 1812 to this planet’s last stand for freedom.
On the plus side, we are still a nation more blessed, more plentiful, than any other on the planet.
On the downside, we’ve let the political party system that our Founding Fathers warned of now wreak havoc upon us.
A virus of emotion and ideology is pulling one party so far to the left that it has become unrecognizable to the millions of working and lower middle-class Americans who once made up its core. George Soros-funded prosecutors have turned our largest cities into criminal sanctuaries, millions of children are being set up to fail as social indoctrination replaces science, math and literacy in our schools, and the apocalyptic climate cult remains hell-bent on restricting American energy while communist China continues unabated.
It is a virus that has far too many of the other party still blindly following the orders of a former commander in chief who — at his most critical time, the riot of Jan. 6 — froze. In one of the most egregious acts of any president in our history, he chose to watch chaos unfold rather take action to quell it — a dereliction of duty unforgivable. The policies were the best since John F. Kennedy; the personality and obsession with self the worst at a minimum in the modern presidency with a good case to be made for the worst of all.
While the zealots on the edges gorge themselves on the spoils of their propaganda, the rest of us are left to wonder: “What the hell is happening?”
Here in Missouri, GOP primary voters avoided an Eric Greitens-Todd Akin disaster, but in races across the country there are now candidates elected on primary emotion that have not a snowball’s chance in you know where of winning over the more moderate statewide electorate.
Thanks to too many “purity test” primary candidates, what should have been a massive change of power in the House and a Senate returned to a Republican majority (considering the disaster that has been the Joe Biden administration) has instead become a crap shoot. But it’s not just individual candidates who have voters stirred up.
This last Tuesday, the Joplin public safety tax went down in flames with “no” votes outstripping “yes” votes by almost 13 percentage points.
It wasn’t because the public doesn’t treasure its firefighters and police officers, but that it should have never been a rushed “vote for this or you’re not supporting our police and firemen.”
The common thread with everyone I talked with was the decision to make such a large property tax increase the only solution.
Why not put on the ballot proposals to pare back some of the “pancake” taxes and use some of that to offset a property tax hike? Why is city staff wanting $300,000 to close off the grand staircase in City Hall just for two additional offices?
A reader wrote me prior to the election with some additional questions:
Why not redirect some of the current use tax proceeds?
Why not tap some American Rescue Plan funds?
What about the Infrastructure and Investment/Jobs Act funds?
For years now, Joplin residents have been asked to pass one “incremental” tax after another: a quarter cent here, three-eight cents there. “You won’t even feel it.” Except after years of being the frog in the slow boiling pot, taxpayers are feeling it.
Rule No. 1 for any government, no matter what size, is public safety.
What I’m getting in feedback is that the people just want those who we depend upon the most moved up to the front of the line, and for the city to focus on “needs” over “wants.”
With inflation and energy prices hurting us all, there’s nothing wrong with paring back on future projects while protecting those who protect us in the present.
