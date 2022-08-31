How did we get here?
Last week’s column closed with two questions:
1. What in the world has happened to us?
2. And why, why are we allowing it to continue?
How we arrived at this divided juncture in our history is a cocktail of many causes, a mixture of complex ingredients in which each, by itself, is irritating, yes, but fatal, no. Yet combined as they are today, they become a deadly brew of division and hate spilling over into every aspect of American society.
While we can all agree there is no singular cause, for the sake of discussion I mark the beginning of our descent into the societal abyss with a singular date: Nov. 22, 1963 — the day that three shots rang out from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository and 30 minutes later President John Fitzgerald Kennedy was pronounced dead at Parkland Memorial Hospital.
Just 46 years old, he left behind a widow with two young children and a nation stunned. It was a violent and sudden loss that still scars our national soul.
Just two and half years earlier, on May 25, 1961, that youngest president to be elected to the office stood before a special joint session of Congress and delivered an address on “Urgent National Needs.”
He set the tone with, “These are extraordinary times. And we face an extraordinary challenge. Our strength as well as our convictions have imposed upon this nation the role of leader in freedom’s cause.”
With nine sections and almost 6,000 words, it covered foreign policy, national defense, domestic economic and social progress and a new topic that had thrust its way into the national consciousness — space.
With America’s fledgling space program struggling to keep pace with the Soviet Union, Kennedy wasted no time talking of “small steps” or “a day at a time.” He went all in: “First, I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth.”
It’s worth noting that when Kennedy made that declaration the best the American space program had accomplished was Alan Shepard’s suborbital flight that lasted all of 15 minutes.
Sixteen months later, that same president would stand before a crowd of 45,000 assembled in Owls’ stadium at Rice University and speak some of most iconic presidential words in history: “We choose to go to the moon. We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”
Between his congressional address and the Rice speech, NASA had only managed three more flights, the latest clocking in at less than five hours from liftoff to splash down.
With barely seven years left in the decade to achieve his goal, Kennedy did not waiver. There were no “ifs” or “we might” with the young president. It was “we choose” and “we will,” spoken with a determination and decisiveness that left no room for doubt.
The swearing in of Lyndon Johnson would bring a double blow to the vision and unity of the Kennedy era. There was the beginning of the loss of trust in our institutions as Johnson’s lie about the Gulf of Tonkin incident would send more than 58,000 Americans to their deaths in the jungles of Vietnam. And there began the never-ending march to a bigger and more intrusive federal government pulling the nation further and further away from its founding principles.
We’ve had our moments of trying to reign it in.
Ronald Reagan used Kennedy’s model for his own tax cuts, Bill Clinton had “the era of big government is over,” and even the tweet monster Donald Trump had orchestrated a pre-pandemic economy based upon Kennedy’s “a rising tide lifts all boats” philosophy.
Yet they were never allowed to reach fruition as new presidents would come in with their own ideas and muck it all up again.
The result is that in just six decades we’ve gone from a unified nation with vision, drive and purpose to a nation of dysfunctional factions each demanding their share of slop from a government trough already over $30 trillion in debt.
Kennedy’s inaugural call of “ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country” and his May ’61, “I have not asked for a single program which did not cause one or all Americans some inconvenience, or some hardship, or some sacrifice,” has been replaced with our current state of, “Yo Joe, ten grand ain’t enough; I want all my debt forgiven.”
Personal responsibility has become the anomaly, while taking from others is now an accepted norm. Oh, how far we’ve strayed.
Next week, some thoughts on how sanity can start pushing back.
