Paraphrasing a recent meme that arrived in my inbox: “2021 is ending and although we have our differences, I think we can all agree on one thing … What the H-e-double L was that?”
We started the year with a riot at the U.S. Capitol — a riot that has some still promoting a narrative that a dude in a Viking outfit and a bunch of out-of-control idiots was the worst attack on American democracy since the Civil War.
With backup from Nancy Pelosi once again breaking historic House rules and precedent (see impeachments one and two), and appointing only her approved members for a “January 6 Select Committee,” those diehards will get just enough fodder to keep the hype going through the mid-term elections.
I can’t really blame her, what else does she have?
Don’t get me wrong, I want every one of those idiots punished for what they did, but I also believe that they are entitled to the same due process, that the “mostly peaceful” protesters (translated: rioters) of the summer of 2020 received.
The difference in deaths, damage done and lives destroyed between that summer and Jan. 6 is staggering. Yet, as of this writing there are American citizens sitting in solitary in a Washington, D.C., jail getting worse treatment than the foreign terrorists at Gitmo.
Congressional subpoenas are being issued in the largest fishing expedition since Joe McCarthy first tried to shred the Constitution and you’ve got a much larger danger to this Republic than a nut in a horned hat.
With recent releases of private texts, emails and PowerPoint presentations of possible avenues to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, the “insurrection” aficionados” now have “coup” to add to the list. So why am I not joining the pitchfork mob? Because a snowball has a better chance to make its way to the bottom of H-e-double L than a SCOTUS review letting any of those cockamamie schemes stand.
Two weeks later, with a stroke of a newly granted presidential pen, thousands of American citizens lost their jobs and businesses to placate the climate change gods. The southern border was thrown open for any and all. Vaccinated or unvaccinated, it didn’t matter, neither did human trafficking and an explosion of illegal drugs. Just a cost of doing business for the Biden White House.
While candidate Joe Biden promised that, “I’m not going to shut down the country. I’m not going to shut down the economy. I’m going to shut down the virus,” 2021 was instead one blunder after another. The recent failure to stock an adequate number of testing kits and finally admitting that “there is no federal solution” to COVID-19 are more additions to the growing list of Biden failures
And no matter how much his political handlers and his fawning media want to ignore them, the 13 soldiers who died for his Afghanistan debacle will never be forgotten, nor will he ever be forgiven. The damage done and the deaths to come in 2022 and years beyond for the sake of one man’s stubborn refusal to put American lives and credibility abroad above his petty political “victory” will go down as one of, if not the worst, presidential decisions in American history.
The inflation train is gaining steam with no sign of slowing down. From gas in the tank to dinner on the table, what was stable and affordable pre-Biden is now unstable and rising.
What’s up for 2022?
Definitely more of the “select committee” pushing aside constitutional rights for Congressional subpoenas. And information you thought was private without a duly processed court order? That will instead be handed over to said committee by our telecom, tech and banking corporations without even a whimper.
Expect to see a media blitz (including all those boilerplate letters to the editor) demanding that the Senate abolish the filibuster to pass the John Lewis Advancement of Voting Rights Act. Sounds good, but behind the talking point of “stopping Republican voter suppression” is legislation that turns our federalist system on its head. If you truly believe in the constitutional separation of powers, this is the last thing you want.
And if you dared to be responsible regarding your student loan debt, 2022 is the year to consider getting that “SUCKER” tattoo across your forehead as the clamor from the Democrat left wing to socialize said debt across all taxpayers will reach deafening levels. Considering Biden’s 2021 performance, there’s no reason to think he won’t cave to them on this issue as well.
Anyhow, happy New Year, America. 2021 is done, so all we can do now is pray that the history we make this coming year is better than what was made last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.