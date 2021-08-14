U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., recently tweeted: “If you didn’t serve in the Revolutionary War and refer to yourself as ‘a patriot’ — you probably are not one.”
The post was ironic, as he tweeted it on Aug. 6 — 76 years to the day that a B-29 piloted by Col. Paul Tibbets dropped the first atom bomb against an enemy in war on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
I seriously doubt that Tibbets, his crew and the more than 16 million men and women who served in the armed forces of the United States during World War II would have considered themselves not patriots because they didn’t serve in the Revolutionary War.
Merriam-Webster defines a patriot as “one who loves and supports his or her country.” Cambridge dictionary uses “a person who loves their country and, if necessary will fight for it.” And Oxford Languages expands with “a person who vigorously supports their country and is prepared to defend it against enemies or detractors.”
In fairness, Kinzinger is to be thanked for his service. He’s a lieutenant colonel in the Illinois Air National Guard and has flown tanker missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. But in his zeal to earn campaign badges with the never-Trump political class and the talking heads at CNN and MSNBC, he betrays the definition of the word he mocked in his tweet.
The media narrative is that President Donald Trump facilitated an insurrection against our republic — the worst attack on democracy since the British burned Washington in the War of 1812. To which I ask anyone believing that to please contact me, as I currently have listings for sale of a certain bridge in Brooklyn and multiple oceanfront properties in Arizona and New Mexico.
There is nothing about Jan. 6 that was right. Trump was wrong, those who rioted were wrong (and should be prosecuted as the law dictates). So was the failure to increase security around the Capitol despite potential threats.
But just as the media amplified the “hands up, don’t shoot” lie following the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, so too is it a lie that that a mob of misfits was going to overthrow the U.S. government. Less than six hours after it started, it was over and Vice President Mike Pence reopened the Senate with a simple: “Let’s get back to work.”
Yes, the entire incident, that leading Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, never-Trump Republicans such as Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, and myriad media outlets still refer to as an “assault on our democracy” lasted less than six hours.
That is not to excuse what happened, but considering the hyperbole that has been spouted these past seven months, some perspective is sorely needed.
The War of 1812 really could have ended this great experiment had England prevailed. An updated analysis of the death toll from our own Civil War now totals 750,000 American dead. And then there is the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
So no, I am not buying what the left is selling.
But let’s get back to just what is a patriot these days?
Is it a president who on his first day in office throws thousands of American citizens out of a job by canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and then four months later appeases German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin by removing the last roadblocks to the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline?
Is it a president who throws open our southern border that has a traffic count on pace to surpass more than 2 million in but a single year — more than the populations of Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, Rhode Island, Montana, Maine, New Hampshire, Hawaii, West Virginia, Idaho or Nebraska?
Even with recent reporting by NBC News that upward of 18% of current border crossers leaving Border Patrol custody are testing positive for COVID-19, Biden remains undeterred in spreading his failed policy throughout the nation.
Is it a president who is now trying to force through a $3.5 trillion Democratic Socialists of America wish list of “fundamental transformation” that would forever remove America from her founding principles?
Is it a president who publicly admits he doesn’t have constitutional authority to arbitrarily extend a rent moratorium that crushes small landlords but then does it anyway to appease his radical left base?
For this columnist, each and every one of those questions has but only one answer: A very loud and resounding, “No”
