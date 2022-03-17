The day after Christmas, 1941, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress. America was only 19 days from the brutality of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that Sunday morning of Dec. 7.
Regarding U.S. supply shipments and British Army activity in Libya, he noted: “Hope has returned to the hearts of scores of millions of men and women, and with that hope there burns the flame of anger against the brutal, corrupt invader.”
On the Japanese: “What kind of a people do they think we are? Is it possible that they do not realize that we shall never cease to persevere against them until they have been taught a lesson which they and the world will never forget?”
Lamenting appeasement of Hitler: “Five or six years ago it would have been easy, without shedding a drop of blood …”
Churchill closed: “It is not given to us to peer into the mysteries of the future. Still, I avow my hope and faith, sure and inviolate, that in the days to come the British and American peoples will, for their own safety and for the good of all, walk together in majesty, in justice and in peace.”
On March 16, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the center of an invasion not seen since World War II addressed another U.S. Congress via video call.
“Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided … whether Ukrainians will be free, whether they will be able to preserve their democracy. Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land, not just our cities; it went on a brutal offensive against our values, basic human values.”
He compared Russia’s attack to Pearl Harbor and 9/11 “when evil tried to turn your cities, independent territories in battlefields, when innocent people were attacked, attacked from air … Our country experienced the same every day, right now, at this moment, every night for three weeks now.”
He weaved in: “‘I have a dream.’ These words are known to each of you today. I can say, ‘I have a need: I need to protect our sky.’ I need your decision, your help, which means exactly the same, the same you feel when you hear the words ‘I have a dream.’”
He presented a video that started with a Ferris wheel and sunny skies, then, as quick as the assault started, turned to the death and devastation Russia has caused. It ends with a fade to black with words that would stop it all: “Close the sky over Ukraine.”
As one who is steeped in World War II, the images of cities in ruin, mass graves, women and children dead in the streets are with me daily. But black-and-white stills are no match for what’s in that video. Image after image of life destroyed, children broken, bombed out apartment buildings, again mass graves.
All in just three weeks. All in this, the 21st century, that for 80 years the world has collectively said “never again,” yet is indeed allowing again.
Zelenskyy closed with: “Today, the Ukrainian people are defending not only Ukraine; we are fighting for the values of Europe and the world, sacrificing our lives in the name of the future,” and how American assistance was “helping not just Ukraine, but Europe and the world to keep the planet alive, to keep justice in history.
“Now, I’m almost 45 years old. Today my age stopped when the heart of more than 100 children stopped beating. I see no sense in life if it cannot stop the deaths. And this is my main mission as the leader of my people, brave Ukrainians, and as the leader of my nation, I’m addressing the President Biden. You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”
There may be eight decades separating Churchill and Zelenskyy, but the words they speak, the ideals they espouse are as true in 2022 as they were in 1941.
They are the men that history remembers on the right side of the ledger.
Zelenskyy needs at a minimum, in addition to what’s already approved, anti-aircraft systems and the MiG fighter jets that Poland has offered. As of this writing Biden is still blocking both.
Send the systems, Mr. Biden. Release the Migs. Give Zelenskyy a fighting chance.
All your NATO “unity” summits mean nothing if what’s needed is not delivered. If Ukraine falls, it’s only a matter of time before NATO itself will be struck and Communist China moves on Taiwan.
After your Afghanistan debacle, history is giving you a second chance. For God’s sake, take it before it’s too late for all of us.
