When the Associated Press reported Wednesday morning that “Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom,” and a threat that one official had described as credible and with the possibility of an attack “soon or within 48 hours,” I emailed my editor asking for a deadline extension.
And for the rest of the day, in the back of my mind, I allowed myself to think that, for the first time since his inauguration, President Joe Biden just might be delivering a speech of substance, and that with his party in desperation a week before midterm elections the gods of politics had granted the president a lifeline.
Here was a chance to at last to do the right thing, a chance to announce to the world that considering the intelligence, the brutality against its own citizens and Iranian drones slaughtering innocents in Ukraine, that the United States has had enough and that he would not only be terminating efforts to negotiate a revised nuclear deal with Iran but that the U.S. was immediately reviving the Abraham Accords framework and would be coordinating with Israel and Saudi Arabia for their mutual defense against the Iranian threat.
And then I got home, hit play on the DVR and realized any thoughts of Biden being, well, presidential weren’t “back of mind” but fantasy.
The speech started off well. (But that’s only if “Good evening, everyone” counts.)
And then came, “Just a few days ago, a little before 2:30 a.m. in the morning …”
My eyes start to roll, the head starts to shake, blood pressure rises and my mind turns to one question: “The world is on fire, inflation is ravaging budgets and raiding the savings of Americans across the nation and out-of-control home heating oil prices has Northeasterners worried about eating or freezing this winter, yet all the president of the United States can muster at this time is yet another political diatribe?”
The pettiness was bad enough but when he made the leap to link the man who broke into Nancy Pelosi’s California home and attacked her husband, Paul, with the riot of Jan. 6, the presidential shark had just been jumped.
“He carried in his backpack zip ties, duct tape, rope and a hammer,” said the president as his skis hit the ramp.
He came down with, “After the assailant entered the home asking: ‘Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?’ Those are the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the United States Capitol on January the 6th.”
No, I’m not making light of the attack. I wish Paul Pelosi a full and quick recovery and hope the loser who attacked him is severely punished for his crime.
I am however most certainly mocking the drama queen president who delivered that speech Wednesday night.
His and his party’s obsession with Jan. 6 has already reached the unhinged stage but its now approaching full blown paranoia.
You know who else had zip ties, duct tape and a hammer, Mr. President? Nicholas Roske, the man who during the height of the hysteria following the leak of the Dobbs draft decided to take a cross country trip to Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home — a trip that without Roske’s own hesitation and calling 911 on himself could have ended with the death of a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.
That Roske also had a Glock 17 pistol and a knife further highlights the seriousness of the threat.
Biden has every right to criticize former President Donald Trump and reflect upon the disgrace that was Jan. 6. But using the presidential bully pulpit to fan the flames of fear and spread blatant lies that if you don’t vote Democrat, you are destroying democracy is beyond the pale.
What the Biden administration has done and continues to do to the rule of law, the order of society, foreign policy and the economic engine of this country is beyond the worst of the worst that even I could have imagined.
And I’m one who knew of Biden’s history, knew that “moderate” the media was propping up was really nothing more than a lying, bitter old man.
And I also knew that he (paraphrasing a reported quote from his former boss Barack Obama,) would only “F… things up” if he got elected.
So tell me, Mr. President, who’s really dividing this nation and who’s the real threat to democracy?
The man in your mirror who won on a promise to unify the country and on day one turned his back on that promise or the tens of millions of Americans who’ve had enough and plan to give you and your party a nice big middle finger this coming Tuesday?
I’ll take the finger over the faker any day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.