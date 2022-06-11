Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values will reach 103 to 107 degrees. * WHERE...All of extreme southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks. * WHEN...Mid day Sunday into early Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses are possible when strenuous work occurs without drinking plenty of fluids and taking breaks. Leaving children and pets in parked vehicles can be extremely dangerous in these conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Similar conditions are possible on Monday afternoon. Therefore, the National Weather Service will monitor the need for extending the advisory into Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1. &&