‘You’re a grand old flag, you’re a high-flying flag and forever in peace may you wave. You’re the emblem of, the land I love, the home of the free and the brave. Every heart beats true under red, white and blue, where there’s never a boast or a brag. But should old acquaintance be forgot, keep your eye on the grand old flag.”
— George M. Cohan, American composer, actor and director
“You’re a Grand Old Flag” entered the American songbook in 1906, when George Cohan premiered his latest musical “George Washington, Jr.” at New York’s Herald Square Theater.
1906 was a rough mid-point between June 14, 1777, when the Second Continental Congress “Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation” and the 245th Flag Day this coming Tuesday.
Cradled between the carnage of the past century and the even more violent one to come, the country was enjoying one of those rare moments of peace and prosperity. The McKinley assassination was five years in the past, young Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt Jr. held the levers of power and the dawn of the 20th century showed nothing but blue skies ahead.
Not for 50 more years would the last survivor of the Civil War, Albert Henry Woolson, a drummer boy with Company C, 1st Minnesota Heavy Artillery Regiment give up his mortal tour of duty on this Earth on Aug. 2, 1956. Following his death, President Dwight Eisenhower noted: “The American people have lost the last personal link with the Union Army. His passing brings sorrow to the hearts of all of us who cherished the memory of the brave men on both sides of the war between the states.’’
Fast forward to 1986. Not perfectly symmetric with 1906 but close. The horrors of war were behind us and after the decade lost to the 1970s, inflation was being checked, taxes were coming down, and there was optimism in the air. The American spirit that was so muffled during our 200th birthday was back in full force for our 210th.
The ”personal connection” that Ike noted in ’56 was counted in the tens of millions in ’86 as the Greatest Generation was a vital force in business, government and every aspect of American society. The time of having to search them out before they were no more was still decades away.
One of the greatest rewards of this column is what I discover about lives long past and never known. Albert Woolson is one of those lives. Thanks to interviews with news outlets in his later years, we learn that he was underage and had to have his mother’s permission to enlist. Though he never saw combat, he did perform his duty when a special law granting underage soldiers the ability to vote in the presidential election of 1864, and he cast his ballot for Abraham Lincoln.
But this is the gem: Two years before his death he relayed a memory of going with his father to a meeting at the capitol in Albany, New York. “One man was tall, had large bony hands. It was old Uncle Abe, and he talked about human slavery.”
What does it matter that the last veteran of the Civil War cast the first vote of his life for the man who saved the union he would live in for the next nine decades plus? In the grand scheme of things? Not much, I guess.
But for me, the beauty of history has always been more of what’s behind it rather than what’s printed on the face of it — those elusive interconnecting points in the web of time that put the “human” in front of the history, the moments, the anecdotes, the recollections that put you there.
And so, Albert’s memory of Mr. Bony Hands.
Transpose Albert’s 91-year post-Civil War passing onto the end of World War II, and we arrive at 2036. Just fourteen Flag Days from this one. We have no way to know when our last World War II veteran will leave us, but we do know it is no longer a far-off future of little current concern.
It is in that context that this 245th anniversary of that first “grand ol’ flag,” I ask you to reflect upon the sacrifice that flag represents and just how blessed we are to have had the millions of souls that kept it flying all these years.
Whether it’s a drummer boy from Minnesota or a five-star general from Kansas, under that flag we are all one. We are all American. And without us, without that flag, the world goes dark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.