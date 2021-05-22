On May 22, 2011, our grandson’s church was honoring its seniors, and we attended that in Carthage. We wanted to eat in Carthage with them, but we had already committed ourselves to do a volunteer job at the Stained Glass Theatre in Joplin. We have volunteered for many years to work with ushering and concessions.
That really starts our story about the tornado. Sometimes, Fred, my husband, and I would do our work, and after cleaning up, we would just go home and not stay to watch the last half of the play. This day, we decided to stay. When the play was over, the weather was getting very threatening. We decided to stay in the building until it looked better, which didn’t happen. One of the people there shouted for everyone to get to the basement. There was not time for all of us to get down a staircase only wide enough for one person at a time. All of a sudden, a lady yelled, “Hit the deck!” as the windows of the building blew in.
My husband and I were between the first and second rows of seats. He threw himself on top of me to protect me as much as possible. It was dark, and dirt was flying everywhere. It was difficult to get a breath of air. As I was lying there, I heard (over the loudness of the tornado) a beautiful voice, like an angel singing a hymn to me. It was beautiful and came at a time that was very much needed.
Fred, being on top of me, was getting the worst of the storm. He was pelted with debris, bricks, boards and anything else that was flying around. At one point, he asked the Lord to just take him home now because he could not stand getting hit again. About that time, he was hit on the head with a flying brick and became unconscious, which was a blessing.
After what seemed like forever, it was still and quiet. When I opened my eyes, I saw that it was daylight in the building and that all the walls were gone. A young man who was near to us started digging us out. We were able to stand up and walk out of the building by way of the stairs to the basement. Everyone in the basement was safe, but three people with us upstairs lost their lives.
We were told to go to the hospital, which was close to the theater. We walked down hills and through wrecked cars into a tunnel leading under St. John’s Hospital. It was only with God’s blessings that we made that walk, with Fred’s condition and my broken ankle.
We spent some time there in a hallway that had broken glass covering the floor. One nurse wrapped Fred’s head, which was bleeding profusely. At about 9 p.m., a Carl Junction school bus came. They wanted to take Fred and another man to Freeman Hospital, but there were too many power lines down and we could not make it. We went west of town and then came back on Seventh Street to the triage center at Memorial Hall. There, Fred got staples put in his head and his injured hand cared for. I was not seen by anyone at that time. I didn’t appear to be that injured, thanks to a husband who protected me from much of the debris.
It was almost 11 p.m. when our daughter, Debbie, found us at Memorial Hall. She and her husband took us to our home. Of course, we had no idea whether we had a house at that time. We lived in the north part of Joplin. Our home was fine, but our car parked in the lot beside the theater was totaled.
Yes, home was good, and we were tenderly cared for by our family. Our other daughter, Joanna, is a registered nurse, so we were looked after by our own private nurse. We were in shock, and our speech was slurred. A few days later, Fred had purple and black bruises on his backside. It was very painful for him to move around.
When we were recovering, our hope was to be able to work in the College Heights Christian Church distribution center, where a “grocery store” had been set up for victims of the tornado. It took us until September to be strong enough to volunteer there. We were able to volunteer until it closed in July 2012. It was such a joy to help people shop for needed items, visit with them and then pray with them as we helped load their goods into their cars.
We have fully recovered, except the emotional scars that will never leave. God blessed us, and I know what a wonderful husband I have when he took all of the pain on himself to protect me.
