Saturday is our day to step back and be thankful — to remember all the good around us — and first on that list last week was the dramatic swing in the weather.
We went from a record low of minus 15 degrees on Feb. 16 to 73 degrees a week later. That’s a swing of nearly 90 degrees. We’re going to be back in the sixties again today, maybe pushing 70 degrees.
Well, a week of sub-freezing temperatures means we paid for a few good days like this and a few more.
Today, it will feel again like spring has arrived.
Great start
Meanwhile, construction in Joplin is off to a strong start.
Setting aside the two years of rebuilding after the 2011 tornado, when construction was unprecedented as the community rebuilt a hospital, a high school and much, much more, Joplin’s best year for construction was $177 million, recorded in 2017.
That was blown out of the water last year, when construction within the city limits hit $246 million — more than the previous two years combined and beating our best year by nearly $70 million.
During the first three months of Joplin’s current fiscal year, which runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31, we hit nearly $55 million. Let’s hope we can stay on that pace. We’re optimistic, because we know a number of large projects are on the horizon, including a new elementary school that will break ground this spring.
Third vaccine
One more reason to be grateful: A third vaccine is imminent.
U.S. officials said last week that Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine appears to offer strong protection against severe COVID-19. Food and Drug Administration scientists confirmed that overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, and about 85% effective against the most serious illness. A final decision from the FDA is expected any day now.
The FDA also said there were no serious side effects linked to the vaccine so far, although it recommended further monitoring for blood clots.
So far, about 44.5 million Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine made by Pfizer or Moderna.
Last week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tweeted: “We have moved our rate of positivity from a high of 24.4% in November down to just 6.2%. Missouri now has the SECOND LOWEST daily case rate in the United States!”
